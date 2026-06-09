WhatsApp will require iOS 15.5 or newer by November 30, 2026, affecting older Apple devices

Older iPhones and iPads on iOS 15.0-15.4 must update to avoid service disruption

WhatsApp aims to enhance performance and security by ending support for outdated software

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp has announced a major update that will affect millions of Apple users worldwide, including people using older iPhones, iPads, iMacs, and MacBooks.

The Meta-owned messaging platform confirmed that beginning November 30, 2026, WhatsApp will only support devices running iOS 15.5 or newer. The change will also apply to WhatsApp Business users.

The decision means users operating older versions of Apple’s software may lose access to the messaging app unless they update their devices before the deadline.

Apple device users to lose WhatsApp support in November. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Older iOS versions to lose WhatsApp access

According to WhatsApp, devices running iOS versions earlier than 15.5 will no longer be supported from late 2026.

This includes iPhones and iPads currently using iOS 15.0, 15.1, 15.2, 15.3 or 15.4. Users on these versions are being urged to install newer updates ahead of the cutoff date to avoid disruptions.

WhatsApp has already started notifying affected users through in-app alerts, reminding them to update their operating systems.

The same policy will also apply to WhatsApp Business because both applications share the same underlying system architecture.

Why WhatsApp is ending support for older devices

WhatsApp explained that maintaining compatibility with outdated software requires significant resources and can slow the rollout of new features.

Over the years, the platform has continued supporting older iPhones longer than many apps, allowing millions of users to remain connected even with ageing devices.

However, newer WhatsApp features increasingly rely on technologies and security tools available only in recent versions of Apple’s operating systems.

The company said continuing support for outdated software limits innovation, affects app stability and makes fixing bugs more difficult.

By focusing on newer iOS versions, WhatsApp believes it can improve performance, security and reliability for most users.

Most users won’t need a new iPhone

Despite the announcement, many affected users may not need to buy a new device.

WhatsApp clarified that iOS 15.5 is only a minor software update, meaning most iPhones already capable of running iOS 15 can simply upgrade to a newer version without changing hardware.

For example, users currently on iOS 15.1 through 15.4 can update their software through Apple’s settings menu and continue using WhatsApp normally.

To check for updates, users should open the Settings app on their iPhone, tap General, then select Software Update.

If an update is available, installing it before November 2026 will prevent any interruption to WhatsApp services.

Apple device users are asked to update as WhatsApp announces the withdrawal of support for older iOS. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Business users are also affected

Businesses relying on WhatsApp Business for customer communication, sales and support have also been advised to act early.

Failure to update devices before the deadline could disrupt operations, especially for small businesses that depend heavily on WhatsApp for daily transactions and customer engagement.

WhatsApp encouraged business users to update their software well ahead of time to avoid unexpected service outages.

Android devices are also facing future changes

WhatsApp hinted that some Android smartphones will also lose support later this year as the company continues shifting focus toward newer operating systems.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the platform said the move is part of broader efforts to improve security, introduce advanced features and maintain a smoother user experience across supported devices.

For now, Apple users are advised to review their software versions and update early before the November 30, 2026, deadline arrives.

WhatsApp launches FIFA World Cup 2026 Hub

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp is set to deepen its connection with football fans worldwide with the rollout of a dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 hub, designed to deliver live match updates, team news, and tournament coverage directly through its Channels feature.

The new Football Central 2026 hub will serve as a one-stop destination for fans looking to stay informed throughout the biggest football tournament in history, helping users discover official channels, follow national teams, and receive real-time updates as the action unfolds.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico, is already generating significant global excitement.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng