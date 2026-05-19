Iyabo Ojo has shown great love for her grandson, Rakeem, as she tattooed his name on one of her arms

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she flaunted the artwork as she jetted out to Canada for a birthday celebration

Her action generated reactions from fans who watched the video and admired her lovely red dress

Iyabo Ojo has shown her love for her grandson, Rakeem, by tattooing his name on one of her arms.

The movie star, who has been drooling over the little boy, flaunted the artwork on her left arm. In the video shared on her Instagram page, the tattoo had a flower before Rakeem’s name was written underneath it.

Reactions as actress Iyabo Ojo tattoos grandson Rakeem’s name on her arm. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris/its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The excited grandmother had travelled to Canada for comedian Morris’ 40th birthday celebration as she shared a video of her lovely look at the event.

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo’s tattoo

Reacting to the video, fans were impressed by the lovely gesture the actress showed her grandson. A few people noted that she also has the names of her two children, Festus and Priscilla, tattooed on her arm as well.

Many drooled over her lovely knee-length dress and admired how fitted it looked on her body while taunting Lizzy Anjorin over the video. They asked her to show her grandchild and what she could do for the child.

Fans applaud Iyabo Ojo over what she did for her grandson. Photo cresdit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

A few people also showered prayers on the actress's grandson after mentioning Lizzy Anjorin’s name in the comment section of the post.

Recall that a few months ago, Priscilla and her family came to Nigeria to visit Iyabo Ojo and present her grandchild to her. The actress gave them a lavish and warm welcome, and videos from the visit surfaced online.

Iyabo Ojo is also known for how much she cherishes her children, as she uses the names of her two children on her social media pages, and she has now extended the same love to her grandson.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to video about Iyabo Ojo and Rakeem

Reactions have trailed what Iyabo Ojo did in her video. Here are some of the comments below:

@olawunmianikky shared:

"best and hottest, 100 percent, beauty owa nbe, confidence, energy, and keep glowing glamma."

@pinkles_ng_ltd said:

""We sought the beautiful tattoo for Rakeem. Looking gorgeous, more blessings this week ijn. Thank you all in the USA for coming out to watch."

@arike_odun6 wrote:

"Look down small u go see Festus and Priscilla."

@seunjesuro shared:

"Our only and one QM. The glorious child. No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper. Amen."

@seunjesuro reacted:

"My Queen Mother for life. The daughter of Zion. The prettiest glamma."

@isioma_yocambel wrote:

"Beautiful woman, beautiful glamma Rakeem, your outfit is beautiful, mama."

Iyabo Ojo speaks about relationship with Paulo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo shared an insight into what she wanted in her relationship with her lover, Paul Okoye, better known as Paulo.

According to her, marriage was not on the cards for her in her relationship with the businessman.

She teased her fans about what they should expect from the alliance. She noted that she was done having kids and raising children. The actress said that all she wanted was enjoyment and companionship.

Source: Legit.ng