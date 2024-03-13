Opay USSD code, all codes for balance, transfer, data and how to activate

Opay is one of Nigeria's best mobile money platforms that offers various financial services, including mobile money transfers, bill payments, savings, and many more. The mobile money platform allows customers to complete most transactions without the Internet through their USSD service. This post highlights Opay USSD codes for various mobile money transfers and how to activate your account.

Opay is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The mobile platform has been improving its customer services since 2018. Among such advancements is the introduction of the Opay USSD codes. As a customer, learning how to use the codes for various mobile money transactions is essential to make your work easier.

Opay USSD code

The Opay USSD code is *955#. Is the Opay USSD code free? It is free to use because there are no charges for dialling the code. This code allows you to perform banking transactions, including money transfers, airtime, data purchases, withdrawals, funding betting accounts, account creation, etc.

You can use the USSD code to make customer transactions using Airtel, MTN, 9mobile and Glo networks. Below is an overview of how to use it to complete various transactions.

Opay USSD code for balance

Below are simple steps to check your balance using the USSD code.

Dial *955#. Select the 4th option, “Check Balance”, from the menu. Enter your PIN. You will receive an SMS notification containing your current account balance.

Opay transfer USSD code

You can use the USSD code to transfer funds to other Opay users or bank accounts in Nigeria. Follow these simple steps on how to go about it.

Dial *955# on your phone. Select "Transfer" from the menu options. Choose the type of transfer you want to make. Select option 1 to transfer money to another Opay user or option 2 to transfer money to a bank account in Nigeria. For Opay transfers, you will enter the recipient's phone number; for bank transfers, you will choose the recipient's bank from a list and enter the recipient's bank account number. Enter the amount you want to transfer. Enter your PIN to authorise the transaction.

Alternatively, dial *955*1*amount*account number# to transfer money to the Opay account and *955*2*amount*account number# to transfer to another bank account.

Opay USSD code for withdrawal

The mobile money platform lets you withdraw cash from your Opay wallet at an ATM or agent location using your bank's USSD service. Below is how to go about it.

Dial *955# on your phone. Select “Withdraw,” which is option 7. Enter the Opay agent/POS phone number from which you want to withdraw the cash. Enter the amount you want to withdraw. Input your PIN when prompted to confirm the transaction.

Opay USSD code for savings

The mobile money platform allows you to save money using their USSD code. Below is an overview of how to go about it.

Dial *955# on your phone. Select the "Savings" option, usually option 6. Enter the amount you want to save. Enter your PIN when prompted to confirm the transaction.

Opay USSD code for data

You can use the Opay USSD code *955# to purchase data bundles for yourself or another phone number. Follow these simple steps to recharge data bundles:

Dial *955#. Select the “Airtime/Data” option. Choose between “Buy for self” or “Buy for others”. If you choose the latter, enter the recipient's phone number. Select the data bundle you want to purchase from the available options on the screen. Enter your PIN to finalise the transaction.

Alternatively, dial *955*4*Phone number# to buy data on your mobile number.

Opay USSD code for airtime

The mobile money platform lets you purchase airtime for yourself or another phone number. Here is how to do it.

Dial *955#. Select the "Data" option, usually option 4. Choose between “Buy for self” or “Buy for others”. If you choose the latter, enter the recipient's phone number. Select the data bundle you want to purchase from the available options on the screen. Enter your PIN to confirm the payment.

Alternatively, you can dial *955*3*amount# to buy airtime for yourself and *955*3*amount*phone number# for others.

Opay USSD code for OTP

Setting up an OTP (One-Time Password) will offer additional security when doing transactions. To set up an OTP in Opay, dial *955*010# on your phone and follow the prompts to receive your OTP.

Opay USSD code to block a card

You can easily manage your Opay card using the Opay USSD code. To block your card, dial *955*132# on your mobile phone. Once you've entered the USSD code, you will receive an SMS confirmation when the action is complete. This extra step is part of Opay's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of your transactions if you lose your card, misplace it or have it stolen.

Opay USSD code for recharging betting accounts

You can fund your betting account on Opay by following the steps below.

Dial *955# on your phone. Choose "Betting" from the options. Select your preferred betting company (Bookmaker) from the list. Enter the amount you want to deposit. Input your PIN to complete the process.

Opay USSD code for electricity

The mobile money platform has simplified paying electricity bills, as you do not have to go to a physical location or wait in long queues. Here is a breakdown of how to go about it.

Dial *955# from your registered mobile number. Choose option 3 for "Betting & Electricity". Select option 2 for "Pay Electricity Bill". Enter your electricity provider, account number, and meter serial/ID number as prompted. Enter the payment amount and provider details. Input your PIN to authorise the payment. Upon successful payment, you will receive an SMS notification and your token.

How to activate the Opay USSD code

Only users with an Opay account and a phone number linked to that account in Nigeria on the supported networks (Airtel, MTN, Glo network and 9mobile) can use the USSD code. To activate the USSD code, create your account by following the simple steps below.

Creating an account using the Opay App

Download the Opay app from the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS). Select your preferred language from the available options on the app's launch screen. Fill in your personal information in the designated fields, including your full name, email address, and phone number. You will receive a verification code via SMS. Enter this code in the app to confirm your phone number. Create a strong password: Choose a secure and unique password for your Opay account. Upon completing the steps above, your Opay account should be created successfully.

Creating an account using the USSD code

Dial *955# on your phone. Select the option for "Register" within the USSD menu. Enter your first and last names as prompted by the USSD service. Create a secure PIN for your Opay account. Verify your account with the OTP sent to your phone. If successful, you will receive a confirmation message via SMS stating that your Opay account has been created.

Upon successful account creation, dial *955*03121# to activate your Opay ATM card.

How to use the Opay USSD code to get an Opay card

Follow these simple steps to get your Opay card in less than a week.

Dial *955# on your phone. Choose option 8. Select option 1 for a virtual card or option 2 for a physical card with delivery. Follow the prompts to order through the app. After verification, your virtual card is ready for online and in-app use. Expect the physical card to be delivered in 5 to 7 business days.

How do I fund my Opay account?

Here is an overview of how to fund your Opay account.

Dial *955# on your phone. Select "Funding" from the options. Choose your preferred funding method - bank transfer, card payment, or cash deposit at an agent location. Enter your bank details for bank transfers, including account number and funding amount. If using card payment, input your card details and the desired amount. After entering payment details, provide your Opay PIN for verification. You'll receive a confirmation message once the funding is successful. Your Opay wallet balance will be instantly updated, which may take a few minutes, depending on the payment method.

Why is the Opay USSD code not working?

If you are facing issues with the Opay USSD code (*955#), here are some troubleshooting steps you can try.

Check network connectivity: Ensure you have a stable mobile network signal, as a weak signal can lead to connection errors. Restart your phone: A simple phone restart can resolve temporary glitches that might be causing issues with the USSD service. Check for outages: Temporary outages or maintenance might affect the Opay USSD service. You can contact Opay customer service for any enquiries using the contacts below.

Opay whatsapp number: +2349165998936.

+2349165998936. Customer care: +2341 888 8329.

+2341 888 8329. Mobile (App & Card queries): 0700 888 8328 or 01 8888328.

0700 888 8328 or 01 8888328. POS Business queries: 0700 888 8329 or 01 8888329.

What is the Opay USSD code for Airtel?

The Opay USSD code is designed to be universally accessible on the supported networks in Nigeria. Regardless of the network you are using, dial *955# to get access to all services from the mobile money platform.

Opay is Nigeria's mobile money platform that lets you do all transactions without the Internet but through its USSD service. The Opay USSD code is the fastest and easiest way to buy data bundles and airtime, save and withdraw money and conveniently perform endless transactions.

