How to open Access Bank account online with BVN in a few easy steps

Understanding how to open an Access Bank account online with BVN is convenient and secure. You can easily complete the process using the Access Bank website, the AccessMore mobile app, or a USSD code. For individuals without a BVN, the alternative is opening an Access Money Wallet or visiting a branch in person.

Key takeaways

The Bank Verification Number (BVN) is the primary identifier for verification when opening an Access Bank account online.

is the primary identifier for verification when opening an Access Bank account online. Customers can open an account online through the website, their mobile phone using the AccessMore app , or by dialling * 901# .

, or by dialling * . You can only open a mobile money wallet if you do not have a BVN, which enables only basic financial transactions.

if you do not have a BVN, which enables only basic financial transactions. If you do not have a BVN, you can also walk into an Access Bank branch near you to open an account with your KYC documents for verification.

How to open an Access Bank account online with BVN

You can open an account online through the Access Bank website, via the bank's mobile app, or by using the bank's USSD code.

How to open an Access Bank account online in Nigeria

One of the most convenient ways to open an Access Bank account online is through the bank's website.

Below is the step-by-step process of opening an Access Bank account online.

Visit the Access Bank official website. Select Open New Account. Fill in all the necessary details, including your BVN, in the provided form. Choose the account type you would like to open, like a savings account, a current account, or a business account. Submit the form and wait for further instructions to be sent to your phone or via email.

How to open an Access bank account on a mobile phone

There are two ways you can open an Access Bank account on your mobile phone. You can use the AccessMore mobile app or the USSD code method.

How do I open an account on the Access Bank app?

Opening the Access Account through the AccessMore app is straightforward. Below are the simple steps to follow.

Download and install the AccessMore app from the App Store on your iPhone device or the Google Play Store on your Android device. Launch the app, and select Nigeria as your country of residence. Click Open Account and start the registration process. Enter your BVN and your birthdate. Enter your phone number and email address. Choose the type of account you want to open, e.g., a savings or a current account. Upload all the required documents, which may include a passport photo, a utility bill, and a valid ID card. Confirm all the information and apply. You may be required to provide further verification, depending on the account type. Wait for feedback on your phone or via email.

How do I open an account through the USSD code?

Opening an Access Bank account through the USSD code is the easiest method. You do not need the internet, but you must have a mobile phone and a registered SIM card. Follow these simple steps to open an Access Bank account using the USSD code:

On your device, dial *901*0# from your registered mobile number. On the menu, tap Open Access Money Account with BVN/NIN. Select the account you want. Follow the instructions to complete the process.

How to open an Access bank account online without BVN

It is not possible to open an Access bank account in Nigeria without a Bank Verification Number (BVN) because the BVN is a mandatory regulatory requirement. However, if you do not have a BVN, you can visit an Access Bank branch near you in person and open an account.

You will need to submit your KYC documents, including a valid ID, passport photos, proof of address, and other necessary documents. The process involves filling out a form and either signing it or providing your biometrics at the branch.

How to open an Access bank account on a mobile phone without BVN

If you do not have a BVN and you would like to open an Access Bank account through your mobile phone, your option is to open an Access Money Account, which is a mobile money wallet via USSD.

The account differs from a real account in that it has limited banking privileges, including restricted bank transfers and transaction volumes. Below are the steps to follow when opening an Access Money Account on your phone.

On your mobile device, dial *901*0#. Choose the option to open an account without BVN.NIN or the Access Money Wallet. Enter your information, including your mobile number and date of birth. Create a PIN for the wallet account. The account opens instantly, allowing you to start transacting immediately.

What do I need to open an account at Access Bank?

Like any other bank, there are mandatory requirements needed to open an Access Bank Account in Nigeria. Here is what is required to open an account.

A completed account opening form , which can be downloaded online or collected from the branch.

, which can be downloaded online or collected from the branch. A verified form of identification , such as a national identity card, passport, driving licence, or a voter's card.

, such as a national identity card, passport, driving licence, or a voter's card. Proof of address , which may include a bank statement, a utility bill, or a tenancy agreement.

, which may include a bank statement, a utility bill, or a tenancy agreement. Two recent passport photos .

. Your personal details , such as full name, phone number, date of birth, and email address.

, such as full name, phone number, date of birth, and email address. Your next of kin details and their contacts.

and their contacts. References and a minimum opening deposit are required for specific accounts, such as savings and domiciliary accounts.

Additional documents are required for business accounts, including business registration certificates, board resolutions, and a Tax Identification Number (TIN).

Can I open a bank account with BVN?

You can open any bank account in Nigeria using a BVN. A BVN is a unique identifier and a mandatory requirement for most types of bank accounts.

Does Access Bank have online banking?

Access Bank offers online banking services through its website and mobile app, known as Access More. Customers can check their balance, deposit funds, transfer money, and request chequebooks online.

Opening an Access Bank account online with BVN is a seamless way to utilise modern banking, which is fast, secure, and hassle-free. With just a few steps, you can start transacting with ease from anywhere.

