Wondering how to deactivate caller tune on Airtel in Nigeria? The network provider allows Nigerian customers to deactivate the service by SMS by sending the message 'STOP' to 791 or 'DEREG' to 790 via SMS. Alternatively, you can manage or deactivate your caller tune by speaking to a customer care representative on 111 or 121.

The easiest way to deactivate caller tune on Airtel in Nigeria is to send the word 'STOP' to 791 via SMS. Photo: @airtelng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Deactivation for Airtel's caller ringback tunes is processed immediately once subscribers send the word 'STOP' to 791 or 'DEREG' to 790 via SMS.

once subscribers send the word 'STOP' to 791 or 'DEREG' to 790 via SMS. To activate Airtel caller tunes, dial *790# and follow prompts or send a 3-digit or 4-digit tune code to 790 via SMS .

or . Hello Tunes subscribers are charged ₦50 weekly or ₦100 monthly per tune, with an additional download fee for each new tune added.

How to deactivate caller tune on Airtel in Nigeria

For Airtel subscribers, the Airtel Hello Tunes ringback service can be deactivated in different ways. The easiest method to stop charges on the service is using SMS messaging. Follow the steps below to complete the deactivation process.

Send the word 'STOP' to 791. Alternatively, send the word 'DEREG' to 790. You will receive a confirmation message of the deactivation. Alternatively, dial 111 or 121 and follow the prompts to speak with a customer care agent.

Airtel caller ringback tunes is a ringback service allowing Airtel subscribers to personalise their ringtones from the standard ringtone. Photo: @airtelng

Source: Facebook

How can I get Hello Tunes on Airtel?

Airtel offers customisable tunes that can be played randomly or changed with different callers and special occasions. Other options available include creating do-it-yourself or text-to-speech tunes, among others.

How do I set a caller tune on my phone?

Airtel customers can set their own personal Hello Tune libraries, which can contain up to 10 downloadable tunes, by messaging the network provider or speaking to a customer care agent. Here is how you can go about it.

Use your phone number to send the Airtel Nigeria caller tune code via SMS to 790 or 791. Follow the prompts and send hot codes from 1 to 10 to 790 to download caller ringback tunes.

Alternatively, you can dial *790# on your registered Airtel phone number and follow the prompts to select a tune.

Airtel caller ringback tunes includs songs by local and international artists such as Nigerian singer Jaywon. Photo: @airtelng

Source: Facebook

Paying for your Airtel caller ringback tunes

Airtel caller ringback tunes subscribers are charged for every tune downloaded, each at ₦50 weekly or ₦100 monthly. Additionally, each new tune attracts an additional download fee.

Charges for this service are automatically charged to subscribers' Airtel airtime balances. You can select auto-renewal payment options up to 6 months or a one-off payment. Here is how you can pay for the service via USSD.

How do I activate my Caller Tune for Airtel Nigeria?

To activate the caller tunes service on Airtel, dial *790# or send the 3-digit or 4-digit tune code to 790 via SMS.

How to deactivate caller tune in Airtel by SMS in Nigeria?

Airtel subscribers can deactivate the caller tune service by messaging the network provider. Send DEREG to 790 or STOP to 791 to revert your ringtone to the standard caller tune and complete the process.

Are there free caller tunes for Airtel Nigeria?

Airtel Nigeria offers free trials on Hello Tunes, allowing callers to hear music while waiting for you to answer a call. The service is offered for thirty days and can be managed on the Wynk Music App or the MyAirtel app.

Airtel offers straightforward ways to deactivate caller tunes on Airtel. The easiest method requires customers to send the words 'STOP' and 'DEREG' to the mobile network provider. This will cancel the service immediately and stop further charges. In case you experience any challenges, contact the Airtel customer care agents.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an informative article on how to recharge your SMILE Wi-Fi using the XpressRecharge, the MySmile Portal, the MySmile App, the XpressRecharge website, USSD codes, third-party internet banking partners, or the Smile Voice and Self Care App. Smile is an internet provider in Nigeria that provides 4G LTE coverage, data plans, and Wi-Fi devices.

You can recharge the provider's daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, or long-term validity internet plans in various ways. Read this detailed guide to learn the different methods available for renewing and paying for your data subscription.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng