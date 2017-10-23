First Bank mobile banking registration: Step-by-step guide

The First Bank of Nigeria Limited is among the oldest financial institutions in the country. It has been operating in the country for close to 13 decades. Today, the institution offers online banking services to its customers. If you wish to use these services, you should familiarise yourself with the First Bank mPIN registration process.

The First Bank mPIN registration process is straightforward and takes a few minutes to complete. You need the PIN to access the bank's application on your mobile device.

First Bank mobile banking registration

In present-day Nigeria, many people access banking services via mobile apps. If you are a First Bank customer, you need a PIN to access these services.

First Bank mobile app registration

If you prefer to access banking services on your smartphone, you should get the First Bank mobile application. The First Bank app download option is available on all devices. Android users can download the application on Google Play, iPhone users should get it from the Apple Store, while Huawei users should use the App Gallery.

How to activate the First Bank mobile app

First Bank offers a range of retail and corporate financial services. If you wish to access these services, you should learn how to install the First Bank mobile app. Follow the steps below to use these services.

On your device, visit the Apple Store, Google Play, or App Gallery and download the application.

NB: Avoid receiving the application through Xender or other file-sharing application as it keeps you from getting regular updates. Ensure you download the app through your device's app store.

After downloading it, open it, accept the terms and conditions, and click Register .

. Provide your ATM card number and your ATM pin, then click Next .

. An SMS containing a One Time PIN (OTP) will be sent to your device. Copy the number and enter it in the field provided, then click Next .

. Enter your m-pin code, which will be your login pin. This is a five-digit code you must remember for subsequent transactions.

Enter the two secret questions and answers. Click Next .

. Enter a four-digit security PIN as prompted. It will also be needed to make transactions in the future. If you wish, you can use your ATM card code.

Complete the process as prompted. You are ready to use mobile services.

How to reactivate my First Bank mobile app

Follow the steps below if you have used the app before and need to reactivate it.

Download the app, open it, and accept the terms and conditions.

Click Activate This Device , then enter your ATM number and PIN.

, then enter your ATM number and PIN. Follow the rest of the steps as you would when activating the app (as discussed earlier).

How to register the First Bank mobile app without an ATM card

All customers should know it is not possible to activate or use the app without an ATM card. However, it is possible for people to register a new account using the application.

How to change the PIN

Users of the application are advised to change their PIN regularly. Follow the steps below to change your PIN.

Open the app on your smartphone and go to the Account Menu .

. Click Settings , then select Change mPIN .

, then select . Enter your old PIN.

Enter your new PIN.

Confirm your new PIN.

Select Submit to complete the process.

Who is the owner of First Bank in Nigeria?

The financial institution is owned by FBN Holdings PLC, a company with diverse ownership. It has over 1.3 million shareholders. The majority shareholder is billionaire Femi Otedola.

How do I contact First Bank of Nigeria?

You can contact the financial institution using the details below.

Telephone numbers: +234 1 905 2326/ +234 708 062 5000/ +234 1 448 5500

+234 1 905 2326/ +234 708 062 5000/ +234 1 448 5500 Email address: firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com

firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com Twitter: @FirstBankngr

@FirstBankngr Instagram: @firstbanknigeria

@firstbanknigeria Facebook: @firstbankofnigeria

Is First Bank Nigeria a good bank?

It is a good and reliable financial institution. It was named the Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria six times a row, from 2011 to 2016.

What is the transaction PIN on the First Bank mobile app?

The transaction PIN is the number you entered when activating or reactivating the application. If you cannot remember it, you can click Forgot Password and follow the prompts to reset it.

The First Bank mPIN registration process is pretty easy. We hope the step-by-step guide above helps you activate or reactivate the application on your device.

