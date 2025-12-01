Top 10 Banks in Nigeria With the Most Mobile App Downloads and Ratings
- Nigeria’s adoption of digital banking is rising rapidly, with millions relying on mobile apps for transfers and other transactions
- Google Play Store data highlights which banks lead in mobile downloads in Nigeria, led by Access Bank
- Other major banks like GTCO, Zenith, Wema, FCMB, Keystone, Fidelity, and Sterling also record millions of downloads
Millions of Nigerians now rely on banks' mobile apps for their everyday financial transactions.
These apps support transfers, bill payments, customer support, and loans, among other services.
Data obtained from Google Play Store provides a clear picture of how widely each bank’s app is now integral part of Nigerians live.
Below is the ranking of the most downloaded commercial banking apps in Nigeria as at the end of November 2025.
Access Bank: 10 million+ downloads
Among commercial banks, Access Bank’s mobile app, called Access More, has the highest downloads, exceeding 10 million.
Access More also has a rating of 4.5 stars with over 590,000 reviews.
Checks showed that the bank's app provides round-the-clock access to transfers, bill payments, airtime purchases, and account monitoring. New customers can also open bank accounts from the app.
First Bank: 10 million+ downloads
First Bank of Nigeria mobile app called FirstMobile has also downloads of over 10 million and has a rating of 4.3 stars as at the end of November.
According to the bank, the FirstMobile app offers transfers, bill payments, airtime purchases, and full account management.
The bank said:
"The FirstMobile app provides convenient access to both financial and non-financial transactions by FirstBank account holders via their mobile phones/devices."
UBA: 10 million+ downloads
UBA’s Mobile Banking app completes the trio of banks with over 10 million downloads.
With a 4.1 rating and over 250,000 reviews, the bank's mobile app gives users the freedom to manage multiple accounts, monitor balances, and use biometric login.
The latest update was released on August 14, 2025.
GTCO: 5 million+ downloads
GTCO’s GTWorld app has over 5 million downloads and over 130,000 reviews. The app is rated 4.4 stars.
GTWorld app supports transfers, airtime purchases, bill payments, and full account access.
Zenith Bank – 5 million+ downloads
Zenith’s mobile app also has over 5 million downloads. With a 4.0 rating and more than 48,000 reviews.
Zenith Bank customers can get access to transfers, account details, bill payments, and other banking services through the app.
The latest update (2.16.24) arrived on October 11, 2025.
Wema Bank – 1 million+ downloads
Wema’s ALAT digital banking app offers easy account opening, loans, transfers, and bill payments. Rated 4.1 with over 46,000 reviews.
The app was last updated on October 14, 2025.
FCMB – 1 million+ downloads
The FCMB Mobile app, rated 4.3 stars, has passed one million downloads.
It allows users to open accounts digitally in minutes, complete transfers, and manage their banking services.
The app was last updated on November 28, 2025
Keystone Bank – 1 million+ downloads
Keystone’s KeyMobile app features balance viewing, transfers, bill payments, and investment tools. It holds a 3.9-star rating.
Fidelity Bank – 1 million+ downloads
With over one million downloads, the Fidelity Online Banking app offers account monitoring, cheque deposits, transaction history, and debit card management.
It carries a 4.0 rating and over 48,000 reviews.
The last updated version was released on November 26, 2025
Sterling Bank – 1 million+ downloads
Sterling’s OneBank app, rated 4.0 stars, allows customers to transfer funds, pay bills, invest, and apply for loans.
The most recent update was released on October 22, 2025.
Other noticeable downloads
For digital banks, here is a snapshot of downloads.
- Opay - 50 million
- Palmpay - 10 million
- Kuda - 10 million
- Moniepoint - 10 million
CBN confirms 16 banks meet recapitalisation target
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that 16 banks have fully met the recapitalisation as of Tuesday, November 25, 2025.
Olayemi Cardoso, CBN governor, stated this as he addressed journalists after the 303rd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja.
He also shared insight into Nigeria’s external reserves and naira gains in the foreign exchange market.
