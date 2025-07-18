Airtel night plan code and how to subscribe: a full guide to the night plan

The Airtel night plan helps users browse affordably during off-peak hours. You can subscribe using *312# or *412#. This plan offers 250MB of data usable from midnight to 5:00 a.m. It is ideal for streaming, downloading, or updating apps overnight.

Airtel night package is cheap and lasts from midnight to 5 a.m.

Key takeaways

Dial *312# or 412# to access the Airtel night plan on your line.

*312# or 412# to access the Airtel night plan on your line. The plan costs ₦25 for 250MB and runs between 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m .

. You can subscribe multiple times per night within the validity period.

per night within the validity period. Data expires at 5:00 a.m., whether used or not.

You can check your Airtel night balance using *140# or the My Airtel App.

Airtel night plan code

To activate the Airtel Night Plan (Trybe Night Pack), dial *412#. However, the telecommunication network also allows activation through *312#. That said, how do you buy night bundles on Airtel? Follow these simple steps to subscribe to the night plan.

Dial *312# on your Airtel phone number to open the data menu. Follow the on-screen prompts to view available night plan offers. Select the ₦25 for 250MB option. Wait for a confirmation SMS to confirm activation.

This night plan runs between 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. You can subscribe multiple times within this period.

You can also subscribe to the Airtel Night Plan by dialling *412#. Here is how:

Ensure your Airtel phone number has enough airtime. Dial *412# to access the menu. Choose option 3 (N50 for 250MB – valid from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.). Follow the instructions to complete the process. You will receive a confirmation SMS after a successful subscription.

How many Airtel night plan packages are there?

As of 2025, the Trybe Night Pack includes only one package: ₦25 for 250MB. It remains valid from midnight until 5:00 a.m.

How to check your Airtel night plan balance

You can check your Airtel night data balance in two ways:

Via USSD: Dial *140# to receive a free SMS showing your current data balance.

Dial *140# to receive a free SMS showing your current data balance. Via My Airtel app: Download and install the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Sign in with your number and view your data balance from the dashboard.

Is Airtel free from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.?

You can check the Airtel night plan balance by dialling *140#.

The giant telecommunication company does not offer free browsing during these hours. However, the Airtel Night Plan provides affordable data access at significantly reduced rates.

What is the night plan code for Airtel?

The night plan code for Airtel is either *312# or *412#, depending on the method you prefer. When you dial *312#, you can access the general data menu, which includes the night plan options.

Alternatively, you can dial *412# directly to reach the Trybe Night Pack menu, where you can select the night plan bundle.

Does Airtel offer night data?

Yes, Airtel offers night data at ₦25 for 250MB, valid between 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

What happens if you don’t use all your data before 5:00 a.m.?

The Airtel Night Plan is only valid from midnight to 5:00 a.m. If you do not use up the entire 250MB during this window, the remaining data will expire. It cannot roll over into the next day. If you finish the data before 5:00 a.m., you can resubscribe to continue browsing.

If you have any queries, you can get in touch with Airtel customer care using the channels below;

Physical address: Plot L2 Banana Island, Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi Lagos, Nigeria.

Plot L2 Banana Island, Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi Lagos, Nigeria. Email: customercare@ng.airtel.com

customercare@ng.airtel.com Toll-free number: 300 / 800 (For Enterprise customers only) from your Airtel phone

300 / 800 (For Enterprise customers only) from your Airtel phone Phone: +234 8021500300, +234 8021520800 (if you are not using an Airtel phone)

+234 8021500300, +234 8021520800 (if you are not using an Airtel phone) Facebook : @airtelng

: @airtelng X (Twitter): @AirtelNigeria

The Airtel night plan is an affordable way to stay connected at night. Whether you are downloading, streaming, or browsing, this plan ensures value for money. You can subscribe easily through *312# or *412#, and monitor usage with simple tools.

