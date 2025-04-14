Many people often need help reaching others when they run out of airtime. You can dial *133*2*recipient’s number# on MTN to send a free call-back request. Other options include *140* on Airtel, and *266* on 9Mobile. This guide provides a comprehensive stepwise approach to how to send please call me on MTN and other Nigerian networks.

Key takeaways

MTN's "Please Call Me" feature involves dialling *133*2*recipient's number#.

Airtel customers should use *140*recipient's number# to request a callback without airtime.

Glo provides a missed call (Beep Call) service that works automatically when you dial with no airtime.

that works automatically when you dial with no airtime. 9Mobile users can choose from three custom message options using codes starting with *266#.

How to send 'Please Call Me' on all networks

In Nigeria, mobile networks offer free "Please Call Me" services, allowing users without airtime to request callbacks. Here are the USSD codes to use when you are low on credit.

Mobile network Code/service MTN *133*2*recipient’s number# Airtel *140*recipient’s number# Glo Uses a missed call (Beep Call) service when you have no airtime 9Mobile *266*1*recipient’s number# (Please Call Me Thank You) 266*2*recipient’s number# (I Landed Safely) *266*3*recipient’s number# (I Am Now Available)

How to send 'Please Call Me' on MTN

MTN provides a free "Call Me Back" service for users without airtime. This service allows you to request a callback when you cannot make a direct call.

To send a "Call Me Back" message via USSD code. If you are wondering how to send "please call me" on MTN without airtime, simply dial *133*2*recipient number# on your phone and press the call button.

How to send 'Please Call Me' on Airtel

Airtel offers a "Call Me Back" service, enabling users to send a callback request with insufficient airtime. This service is useful for staying connected during emergencies. To send a "Call Me Back" message on an Airtel number, dial *140* Recipient Number #

How to send 'Please Call Me' on Glo

Glo provides a "Beep Call Service," allowing users with low or zero airtime to leave a missed call as a callback request. This service is free and helps you stay connected.

To use Glo's "Beep Call Service", dial the recipient's number as you normally would. The call will automatically end, leaving a missed call on the recipient's phone. The recipient will see a missed call from you and may choose to call you back.

How to send 'Please Call Me' on 9Mobile

9Mobile offers various "Call Me Back" message options, allowing you to send specific callback requests. This feature is beneficial for conveying particular messages without airtime.

To send a "Call Me Back" message on the 9Mobile network, dial the appropriate USSD code for your desired message showcased below;

For "Please Call Me Thank You": dial *266*1* Recipient Number#

For "Please Call Me I Landed Safely": dial *266*2* Recipient Number#

For "Please Call Me I Need Your Assistance": dial *266*3* Recipient Number#

How many 'Please Call Me' messages can I send per day?

The number of messages you can send per day varies by network. It's advisable to check with your service provider for specific limits.

Do 'Please Call Me' messages expire?

Yes, these messages typically expire after 24 hours and may vary per service provider. The exact duration depends on the network's policies.

Can I send a 'Please Call Me' message to other networks?

Yes, you can send a 'Please Call Me' message to other networks in Nigeria using a USSD code or by leaving a flash call.

Utilising the 'Please Call Me' services provided by MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9Mobile ensures you can stay connected even without airtime. Understanding how to send "Please Call Me" messages on your network can be invaluable during emergencies or when you are out of credit.

