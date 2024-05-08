Global site navigation

Airtel SmartConnect code and how to migrate: a complete step-by-step guide
Guides

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Airtel offers some of the cheapest tariff plans that allow its users to experience convenient communication and internet browsing. Some plans come with the Airtel SIM by default, while others are introduced as the subscriber continues using the service. One of such affordable plans is the Airtel SmartConnect. Uncover the Airtel SmartConnect code to migrate to the plan and the benefits that come with the plan.

A person using a smartphone (L) and the Airtel logo (R)
SmartConnect offers a variety of bonuses. Photo: pexels.com, @olly, @Airtel Nigeria on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Airtel SmartConnect has become a top choice for old and new Airtel subscribers in Nigeria. The plan comes with great voice and data bundle bonuses that let users enjoy up to eight times their recharge. As a new subscriber looking to benefit from this plan, here is a complete guide on how to migrate to the Airtel SmartConnect plan.

Airtel SmartConnect code

Airtel SmartConnect is a default voice and data bundle bonus plan that gives all new prepaid customers bonuses on every recharge. The migration codes for old subscribers who want to migrate to SmartConnect are *311# or *121#.

With this tariff plan, prepaid subscribers get a 100% instant bonus on every data purchase and eight times bonuses on every recharge. In addition to voice and data bonuses, the plan also offers other social benefits, making it a preferred plan for all users.

How do I activate Airtel SmartConnect?

The Airtel SmartConnect plan is a default plan for all new SIM subscribers. To enjoy the plan, you only have to buy and register a new Airtel SIM and start using it once you recharge and buy Airtel bundles.

Old prepaid subscribers can also activate the plan using the Airtel migration code or call the Airtel customer care number for assistance.

A happy woman using a smartphone
SmartConnect bonus plan provides users with additional value on every recharge they make. Photo: pexels.com, @ketut-subiyanto
How to migrate to Airtel SmartConnect

It is vital to note this is a default plan for newly registered SIM cards. You can try migrating to Airtel SmartConnect using the following steps:

  1. Dial *311# on any mobile phone using your Airtel line.
  2. Select 1 to migrate.
  3. You can also dial *121#.
  4. Select Billing and Tariff (option 5).
  5. Select SmartConnect (option 1).

Check if your line is you already have the plan before dialling any Airtel migration code. To know if Airtel SmartConnect is already integrated into your SIM, recharge your line and use the following codes to check your data and voice balances:

  1. Dial *126*PIN#.
  2. Once you have recharged the line, dial *123# to check your SmartConnect balance.
  3. Alternatively, dial *123*2# to check your voice balance or *123*1# to check your data balance.

If you cannot see your SmartConnect bonus balances even after activating the plan, call the Airtel customer care number (300) for further guidance.

A breakdown of Airtel SmartConnect bonuses

With the Airtel SmartConnect tariff plan, customers get a 100% instant bonus on every data purchase and a 700% bonus on every recharge. That makes 8 times bonuses, including main balance, voice, data, social, and FaF (family and friends) bonuses. The table below shows how the bonuses are awarded on every recharge.

RechargeN100N200N300N500N1000
Main account creditN100N200N300N500N1000
Bonus credit (voice)N300N600N900N1,500N3,000
Bonus credit (data)N400N800N1,200N2,000N4,000
Total creditN800N1,600N2,400N4,000N8,000

Subscribers can also enjoy instant double data on their data purchases. Applicable for 90 days on all purchases of data bundles below N5000 are as follows:

Data bundleStandard value100% more valueValidity
N5040MB80MB1 day
N100100MB200MB1 day
N200200MB400MB3 days
N300350MB700MB7 days
N500750MB1.5GB14 days
N10001.5GB3GB30 days
N15003GB6GB30 days
N20004.5GB9GB30 days
N25006GB12GB30 days
N30008GB16GB30 days
N400011GB22GB30 days

What is SmartConnect?

SmartConnect is a bonus plan offered by Airtel Nigeria specifically designed for new prepaid customers. It provides users with additional value on every recharge.

What is the code for Airtel SmartConnect?

There are two Airtel SmartConnect codes for migrating—they are *311# and *121#.

What do you enjoy on the SmartConnect plan?

You get more talk time, data, and other benefits for the same recharge amount. You will get twice the data on any data bundle you buy and enjoy eight times the value of your recharge amount of N100 and above.

What are the tariffs and call rates charged on SmartConnect?

Here are the applicable SmartConnect tariffs:

Main account:

  • Airtel to All Local Networks: kobo per second
  • SMS to all Local Networks: N4 per SMS
  • International Calls & SMS: standard network rate
  • Data: N3 per MB

Bonuses:

  • Airtel to All Local Networks: 66.67 kobo per second
  • Bonus Data: N16 per MB

Airtel SmartConnect is a great tariff plan that adds value to your recharge. Besides giving you more talk time, the plan allows you to connect with your family and friends and browse the internet for extended periods without extra charges. Dial *311#, the Airtel SmartConnect code, to activate the plan on your old SIM, or buy and register a new line to start using the tariff instantly.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published a guide on how to share data on Airtel. The Me2U service enables Airtel subscribers to transfer data from one Airtel line to another, regardless of location. It's a convenient way to share data with loved ones on Airtel anytime.

Me2U also referred to as Airtel Data Share, is a unique service allowing Airtel subscribers to share a portion of their data allowance with other Airtel users. With this feature, you can purchase a data bundle and distribute it among your family, friends, or colleagues as long as they're on the Airtel network.

Source: Legit.ng

