How to convert Glo Berekete bonus to data: A complete guide

Glo's Berekete bonus can not be converted to data. However, the extra value awarded to customers on either airtime or data can only be used for its original intended purpose. Discover the benefits of Glo's Berekete bonus program and the possibility of converting the bonus for more benefits.

Glo's Berekete bonus program, Berekete Smart, offers a 100% bonus for voice and an 800% bonus for data on all recharges. Photo: @GloWorld on X, Frederick Bass on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The only eligible customers for the Berekete bonus are those who have been on the network for less than 6 months .

. It offers a 4x, 5x and 6x bonus on electronic recharges.

on electronic recharges. For physical recharge, dial *323*recharge PIN# to get a 4x bonus.

to get a 4x bonus. You can also dial *310# and press option 2 to check your bonus.

and press option 2 to check your bonus. The bonus is specifically designed for calls, texts, and browsing.

How to convert Glo Berekete bonus to data

Virtual top-up mobile applications such as Airtimeflip, Recharge2Cash, Aimtoget, and Tingtel are used to convert airtime from various networks. However, bonus airtime from Glo's tariff plan for new subscribers, Berekete Smart, can not be converted into data.

Can I use the Glo Berekete bonus to buy data?

You can not directly buy data plans using the Glo Berekete bonus. However, customers can buy data on Glo by buying any of its flexible and cheap data bundles. To buy data, dial the data code *301# to activate any internet plan of your choice.

What can I use my Berekete bonus for?

Berekete Smart rewards new customers with a one-off welcome bonus, valid for seven days, which is broken down into two: ₦800 for voice and ₦200 for data. This ₦1,000 welcome bonus can only be used upon activation of a new Glo SIM card. However, whenever you borrow airtime, you will not receive this bonus.

The Berekete Smart bonus plan is activated by recharging with a minimum airtime amount of ₦100 and making your first call. On subsequent recharges, you will get a 1000% bonus depending on the amount of airtime recharged.

Recharge amount in ₦ Total credit amount in ₦ Voice bonus amount in ₦ Data bonus value in ₦ Data bonus in MB 100 100 100 800 40 200 200 200 1,600 80 500 500 500 4,000 200 1,000 1,000 1,000 8,000 400 5,000 5,000 5,000 40,000 2,000

How do I check my Glo bonus data balance?

Once you receive your bonus, you will receive confirmation messages on your phone after every recharge. Using your Glo phone number, dial *310# code for Glo Berekete to view your data bonus balance.

Glo Berekete bonus is a joining package offering customers at least 800% of data on all airtime recharges. Photo: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

How to migrate to Glo 10x Berekete?

The Glo 10x Berekete is only available for new subscribers who have not used Glo for more than six months. As such, you can not migrate to it.

Has Glo stopped the Berekete bonus?

Early in 2025, the mobile network discontinued the welcome bonus plan for existing customers. Once the time limit is up, Berekete Smart customers will be automatically migrated to the Glo Talk-On tariff plan. Glo Berekete Beta for existing customers was retired.

Although it is not possible to convert Glo Berekete bonus to data, the mobile network provides a variety of affordable data plans to fit your needs. To get data on Glo, dial *777# to navigate the data plans available and *310# to buy, gift, share, and manage your data.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

