A young lady has taken to social media to share her brother's reaction after checking his 2026 UTME result

The young lady mentioned that she had told her brother he would learn to make shawarma if he did not secure admission

She also mentioned in the description of the video the number of times he has sat for the JAMB examination

An elder sister who told her younger sibling that if he didn't secure admission to the university, he would have to go and learn how to make shawarma after he had written 3 JAMB exams has shared how he reacted after he saw his 2026 UTME result.

The young lady added a caption to the video she shared on her TikTok page that helped explain the situation of the young boy.

Young lady reveals brother’s response to 2026 UTME outcome. Photo Source: Tiktok/yallmeetlucy00

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Young boy checks 2026 UTME result

The caption read:

"My brother passed his JAMB after writing 3 times."

The video posted by @yallmeetlucy00 also contains a description.

The description read:

"He was so scared to check his result. I told him he will start learning how to make shawarma if he didn’t enter school with the pre-degree that he did."

The description of the sister’s post revealed that the condition she gave him was that he would start learning how to make shawarma if he did not secure admission into a university with the pre-degree he had already done.

Sister who set condition for admission shares brother’s UTME moment. Photo Source: Tiktok/yallmeetlucy00

Source: TikTok

As the video plays, the young boy can be seen reacting in a certain way after checking his JAMB score and discovering that he passed.

The young boy, however, did not reveal the exact score he got in the 2026 JAMB examination but mentioned that he passed, according to the content of the video.

His reaction caught the attention of many individuals who took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts. Many people who commented prayed for his success in his admission pursuit, while a few spoke about his reaction in the viral video.

Reactions as boy checks his UTME result

NUVÈ WEAR noted:

"The Maria Mimo got me rolling on the floor."

Daisy shared:

"Wow….. congratulations to him."

Agatha added:

"Awwwwn congratulations to him."

Boluwatife added:

"Congratulations dear, your admission is sure ijn."

Olaiya Kehinde noted:

"Una don finally infected this boy😂 congratulations to him thou."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who scored 77 in Chemistry, 78 in Physics, and 79 in Biology in his 2026 UTME has shared his results online.

He joked on social media that he could apply for NYSC directly instead of going to university.

JAMB: Man reacts to 2026 UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who took part in the 2026 JAMB exam cried out after checking his UTME result. He said he spent many nights reading and solving past questions in preparation for the exam.

However, after seeing his score, he felt disappointed and said he did not get the result he expected despite his hard work.

Source: Legit.ng