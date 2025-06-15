Norway has announced plans to increase the salary requirements for the Skilled Worker visa route

The changes mean that Nigerians looking to relocate to the European country for work will have to secure jobs with high salary

For employers, the increased salary requirements will result in higher costs when sponsoring foreign workers

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has announced changes to the minimum salary requirements for foreign workers applying for residence and work permits, effective September 1, 2025.

According to an official statement, Nigerians and other foreign nationals looking to relocate to the country for work and also secure the required permits will need a minimum annual income of NOK 400,000 (€34,116).

The figure for foreigners in Bachelor’s degree roles represents an 11.3% increase from the previous NOK 469,366 (€40,587).

The figure is even higher for master’s degree roles with a minimum salary threshold rise to NOK 599,200 (€51,802), up from NOK 513,100 (€44,358).

The statement said:

"To be granted a residence permit to work in Norway, your salary and working conditions must be in line with what is normal in Norway. The annual adjustments we have made in the past have not kept pace with wage growth. Therefore, we have made significant adjustments to the salary requirements."

Breakdown of new salary requirements for foreigners

From 1 September 2025, workers in Norway must be paid according to the following rules:

For positions within sectors covered by collective agreements, foreign workers must be paid according to the agreed-upon industry wage rates.

However, for roles in sectors without such agreements, salaries must not fall below what is considered the standard for the occupation and region where the worker will be employed.

Minimum annual salaries (before tax) are:

NOK 599,200 for positions requiring a master’s degree

NOK 522,600 for positions requiring a bachelor’s degree

Hope for Nigerians looking to relocate to Norway

UDI has stated that while the new minimum salary requirements will take effect from September 1, 2025, there may be exceptions for certain applicants.

According to UDI, a lower salary may be accepted if applicants can provide substantial documentation showing that the wage offered is standard for their specific occupation and region.

However, the agency stressed that this exemption requires strong supporting evidence.

UDI clarified:

"From September 1, 2025, applicants must receive at least the new minimum salary level, even if their job offer states a lower amount."

UK govt's salary for Nigerians looking to secure work visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government also introduced new salary requirements for workers seeking to enter the country this year.

The government explained that these salary adjustments aim to prioritise highly skilled and well-compensated professionals.

The minimum salary requirement for most Skilled Worker visa applicants rose from £26,200 to £38,700, representing a 48% increase.

