Pilot salaries in India continue to reflect the profession’s prestige, offering impressive earnings that grow significantly with experience and airline type

When converted to Nigerian naira, these figures highlight the global financial competitiveness of aviation careers in the region

Legit.ng presents a comprehensive breakdown of pilot earnings in 2025, from entry-level positions to senior roles, alongside post-tax income and key influencing factors

In 2025, aviation remains one of the most financially rewarding professions in India. The salary structure for pilots varies widely depending on several factors, including experience, designation, aircraft type, and the airline they serve.

According to Aviaiton Magazine, at the initial stage of their careers, Indian pilots typically earn between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakhs per month. This range equals approximately ₦1.89 million to ₦5.67 million.

Junior First Officers

On a yearly basis, their income may total between ₦17 million and ₦22.7 million. These individuals are usually designated as Junior First Officers or First Officers and operate regional routes or smaller aircraft.

As they accumulate three to ten years of experience and progress to roles such as Captain or Senior First Officer, pilots in India begin to earn higher salaries.

Their monthly earnings range from ₹2 lakhs to ₹7 lakhs, which amounts to approximately ₦3.78 million to ₦13.2 million. Annual salaries in this category range from ₦37.8 million to ₦94.5 million.

Pilots with more than a decade of experience often attain the position of Senior Captain or Flight Instructor. At this level, salaries typically exceed ₹1 crore annually, or ₦189 million and above. These figures reflect not only the years of service but also the increasing complexity of the aircraft they operate.

The type of airline also significantly influences salaries. Full-service carriers generally offer higher compensation. Senior pilots working for these airlines earn between ₹1 crore and ₹2 crores annually, which converts to between ₦189 million and ₦378 million.

Entry-level pilots

Entry-level pilots at such airlines may earn between ₹10 lakhs and ₹15 lakhs yearly, equating to roughly ₦18.9 million to ₦28.35 million.

On the other hand, low-cost carriers tend to offer more modest compensation. Entry-level pilots at these airlines typically earn between ₹7 lakhs and ₹20 lakhs per year (₦13.23 million to ₦37.8 million), while senior pilots may earn up to ₹30 lakhs or more annually (₦56.7 million and above).

Salary by specific airline

Salary figures also vary by specific airline. At Air India, starting pilots earn around ₹30 lakhs per year (₦56.7 million), while experienced captains earn between ₹60 lakhs and ₹80 lakhs (₦113.4 million to ₦151.2 million).

IndiGo offers similar packages, with senior pilots earning as much as ₦170 million. SpiceJet offers entry-level salaries between ₦15.1 million and ₦18.9 million annually, while experienced pilots can earn up to ₦98.5 million.

Vistara salaries range from ₦37.8 million for newcomers to nearly ₦140 million for senior pilots. Akasa Air, a relatively new carrier, offers between ₦15.1 million and ₦22.7 million for new pilots and up to ₦102.3 million for those with more experience.

Based on role and designation

Salaries also differ based on role or designation. A First Officer earns around ₹5 lakhs monthly (₦9.45 million), while a Captain typically earns ₹10 lakhs (₦18.9 million).

Senior Captains can exceed ₹12 lakhs monthly, translating to over ₦22.6 million. Relief Crew members earn about ₹5.5 lakhs monthly (₦10.2 million), while Flight Engineers, typically at the lower end of the pay scale, earn about ₦2 million monthly.

It is important to consider taxation. A pilot earning ₹87.8 lakhs annually (₦166.6 million) faces a tax liability of approximately ₹4.56 lakhs (₦8.6 million).

After taxes and deductions, the net annual salary is about ₹83.2 lakhs, or ₦158 million, amounting to roughly ₦13.2 million per month.

Several key elements shape a pilot’s earnings in India. Experience remains the most influential factor, as flight hours directly affect pay scale.

The type of aircraft flown also plays a role, with more advanced models offering higher compensation. Airline reputation and size influence salary structures, and the cost of living in a pilot’s base region may further affect take-home income.

