Newly disclosed salary figures reveal the actual earnings of the Air India Express flight attendants who perished in the recent plane crash

Their annual pay ranged from ₹3.5 Lakhs to ₹14.2 Lakhs—equivalent to approximately $4,060 to $16,470 or ₦6.2 million to ₦25 milllion

The data brings renewed attention to compensation standards within India’s budget aviation sector and the frontline workers behind its operations

The earnings of flight attendants who tragically lost their lives in the recent Air India Express crash have come into focus as new salary data emerged.

According to figures reported by AmbitionBox, cabin crew members employed by Air India Express (IX) in 2025 typically earned between ₹3.5 Lakhs and ₹14.2 Lakhs annually.

Salary of Flight Attendants Who Died in Air India Plane Crash Released. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

In international terms, this translates to approximately $4,060 to $16,470 USD, or about ₦6.2 million to ₦25 milllion, based on prevailing exchange rates.

Entry-level attendants could expect monthly wages in the range of ₹53,000 to ₹54,000—equivalent to around $615 to $627 USD or ₦944,000 to ₦961,000 NGN.

Air India Express operates as a low-cost subsidiary of Air India (AI), the country’s flagship carrier. Despite being part of the same group, the two airlines function under distinctly different business models.

While Air India provides full-service operations connecting major international and domestic hubs, Air India Express focuses on budget-friendly travel, targeting underserved regional markets and acting as a feeder for its parent airline.

Air India express operates extensive network

Headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, Air India Express manages over 3,600 weekly flights to 55 destinations across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Its main operating base is Cochin Airport (COK), with additional hubs in Kannur, Cochin, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli.

The airline operates a mixed fleet of 110 aircraft—70 Boeing 737s and 40 Airbus A320s—primarily deployed to connect Tier-II and Tier-III cities with international destinations. These routes are serviced by cabin crew whose job conditions, pay scales, and workplace environments differ markedly from those of their colleagues at full-service Air India.

A spokesperson familiar with the matter stated: “Candidates considering careers as Cabin Crew at Air India Express (IX) should research the company’s hiring requirements and salary structures to plan their aviation industry trajectory.”

As tributes continue to pour in for the deceased crew members, their dedication and service have drawn renewed attention to the critical role frontline aviation staff play in keeping regional air travel accessible across the subcontinent.

Their compensation, though modest compared to international standards, underscores the economic realities of budget airline operations in India.

