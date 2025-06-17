Corporate Affairs Commission Releases New Service Fees For Businesses, Sets Date to Begin
- The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says it is on a mission to improve service delivery across pre- and post-incorporation filings
- The body has reviewed its service fees, increasing some charges by up to 100% for both pre-registration and post-incorporation filing services
- CAC has shared the full list of the new charges in a recent notice, and mentioned the effective date for implementation
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced an increase in payable fees across all its services.
The Commission issued a notice across its social media handles to notify Nigerians of the changes and the effective date.
It explained that the fee review was necessary to enable the commission to build a fully digitized and customer-centric registry.
With the new fees, the commission would also be equipped to deliver more efficient and technology-driven service to Nigerians in line with the evolving needs of the times.
The notice read:
“This decision follows the careful consideration of prevailing economic realities, rising operational costs, as well as engagement with critical stakeholders. The review aligns with our commitment to enhancing service delivery and maintaining the integrity of the Nigerian Corporate Registry.”
Lawyers, business owners, compliance officers, and others who regularly have to use CAC services are to take note of the change in prices.
The review covers fees across post-incorporation filings, compliance requests, and others.
Full list of reviewed fees for CAC services
The CAC posted the full list of the reviewed fees on its website and announced that they would take effect from August 1, 2025.
A few things remained unchanged, including name reservation fees at ₦1,000, or name reservation with restricted words at ₦5,000.
Major service fee changes include:
- Certified True Copies are now priced at ₦5,000 per document or extract.
- For Voluntary Striking-Off, the fee has increased from ₦25,000 to ₦50,000 for small companies, while Public companies will now pay ₦100,000.
- Company Relisting will now cost ₦50,000 for a Company limited by guarantee (LTD/GTE) and ₦100,000 for public companies.
- Due Diligence Search (Self-Service) is now set at a flat rate of ₦50,000 for all entities.
- For Annual General Meeting Extension, Public companies will pay ₦100,000, while others will pay ₦50,000.
- Historical Search Reports will cost between ₦20,000 and ₦30,000, depending on the request type.
Key fee changes for limited partnerships
The CAC has also changed some fees under this category.
- Voluntary striking-off and relisting each cost ₦25,000 under the review.
- Letter of good standing costs ₦10,000
- Registration and Certified True Copies cost ₦30,000
- Change of name now costs N10,000
Key Changes for Business Names
Major changes in this category include;
- Voluntary striking-off now costs ₦10,000
- Relisting costs ₦25,000
- Application for cessation now costs ₦10,000
- CTC of documents or extracts each costs ₦5,000
- Restriction of Proprietor’s Address costs ₦25,000
CAC sets up committee to enforce penalties
In related news, businesses that fail to comply with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) will now face consequences.
Legit.ng reported that the CAC has set up the Administrative Proceedings Committee (APC) to enforce provisions of the Act.
The committee will also play the role of adjudicator in disputes and complaints concerning registered businesses in Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Ruth Okwumbu (Business Editor) Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon is a business journalist with over a decade's experience. She holds both a Masters' and B.Sc. degrees Mass Communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Delta State University. Before joining Legit.ng, she has worked in reputable media including Nairametrics. She can be reached via ruth.okwumbu@corps.legit.ng