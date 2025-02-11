MTN, one of Nigeria's leading telecommunications companies has announced an increase to its data tarrif following the approval received from the Nigerian Communications Commission.

The changes affected various plans which include daily, weekly and monthly.

Punch reports that a senior executive from MTN confirmed the changes.

Here is a snapshot of all data plans currently offered by MTN published on its website..

Access hourly bundles

400MB hourly bundle

Text "126" to 312

Valid for 1 hourRate: N0.25/MB

Only N100

Access hourly bundles

5GB hourly bundle

Text "127" to 312

Valid for 1 hour

Only N500

Access hourly bundles

10GB hourly bundle

Text "128" to 312

Valid for 1 hour

Only N1,000

40MB

Valid for 24 hours

Text "114" to 312

Only N50

100MB

Valid for 24 hours

Text "104" to 312

Only N100

1GB

Valid for 24 hours

Only N200

1GB + 3 mins

Valid for 24 hours

Text "155" to 312

Only N350

2GB

Valid for 2 days

Text "154" to 312

Only N500

2.5GB

Valid for 2 days

Text "146" to 312

Only N600

3GB

Valid for 2 days

Text "180" to 312

Only N800

3.5GB

Rate: N0.28/MB

Valid for 2 days

Pay with MoMo or card only

Only N1,000

3-Day Plans

200MB

Valid for 3 days

Text "113" to 312

Only N200

Weekly plans

350MB + 3 mins

Valid for 7 days

+350MB YouTube Night

Text "102" to 312

Only N350

600MB + 3 mins

Valid for 7 days

Text "103" to 312

Only N500

750MB

Valid for 7 days

+1 hour YouTube daily

Text "750" to 312

Only N500

1GB + 5 mins

Valid for 7 days

+100MB for YouTube Music (50 minutes)

Text "142" to 312

Only N600

1.5GB

+10 mins voice

1.4GB YouTube Night

Valid for 7 days

Text "105" to 312

Only N1,000

5GB

Valid for 7 days

Text "143" to 312

Only N1,500

7GB

Valid for 7 days

Text "181" to 312

Only N2,000

15GB

Valid for 7 days

Pay with MoMo or card only

Only N6,000

Monthly plans

1.5GB + 5 mins

+3-hour (600MB) YouTube weekly

Valid for 30 days

Text "130" to 312

Only N1,200

1.8GB + 5 mins

Free 200MB for YouTube Day

Free 2GB for YouTube Night

Valid for 30 days

Text "106" to 312

Only N1,500

4.25GB + 10 mins

Rate: N0.44/MB

Free 200MB for YouTube Day

Free 2GB for YouTube Night

Valid for 30 days

Text "131" to 312

Only N3,000

5.5GB

Rate: N0.62/MB

Valid for 30 days

Text "110" to 312

Only N3,500

8GB + 15 mins

Free 2GB for YouTube

Free 200MB for YouTube Music (100 minutes)

Valid for 30 days

Text "147" to 312

Only N3,000

11GB + 25 mins

Rate: N0.35/MB

Free 300MB for YouTube Day

Free 2GB for YouTube

Eligible for data roaming

Valid for 30 days

Text "148" to 312

Only N5,000

15GB + 25 mins

Free 300MB for YouTube Day

Free 2GB YouTube Night

Valid for 30 days

Text "107" to 132

Only N6,500

20GB

Valid for 30 days

Text "116" to 312

Only N7,500

25GB

Valid for 30 days

Text "153" to 312

Only N9,000

32GB

Valid for 30 days

Text "117" to 312

Only N11,000

75GB

Valid for 30 days

Text "150" to 312

Only N20,000

120GB + 80 mins

Valid for 30 days

Text "149" to 312

Only N22,000

200GB

Valid for 30 days

Text "111" to 312

Only N30,000

2-month plans

90GB

Valid for 60 days

Text "119" to 312

Only N25,000

150GB

Valid for 60 days

Text "118" to 312

Only N40,000

200G

Valid for 60 days

Text "138" to 312

Only N50,000

3-month plan

480GB

Valid for 90 days

Only N120,000

MTN speaks as Nigerians react to new data prices

Legit.ng reported earlier that Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the decision by MTN to adjust its service tariffs.

MTN has explained the decision in response to the various comments shared on X.

Source: Legit.ng