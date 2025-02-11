Full Breakdown of MTN’s New Data Prices, Plans, Codes
MTN, one of Nigeria's leading telecommunications companies has announced an increase to its data tarrif following the approval received from the Nigerian Communications Commission.
The changes affected various plans which include daily, weekly and monthly.
Punch reports that a senior executive from MTN confirmed the changes.
Here is a snapshot of all data plans currently offered by MTN published on its website..
Access hourly bundles
400MB hourly bundle
- Text "126" to 312
- Valid for 1 hourRate: N0.25/MB
- Only N100
Access hourly bundles
- 5GB hourly bundle
- Text "127" to 312
- Valid for 1 hour
- Only N500
Access hourly bundles
- 10GB hourly bundle
- Text "128" to 312
- Valid for 1 hour
- Only N1,000
Daily plans
40MB
- Valid for 24 hours
- Text "114" to 312
- Only N50
100MB
- Valid for 24 hours
- Text "104" to 312
- Only N100
1GB
- Valid for 24 hours
- Only N200
1GB + 3 mins
- Valid for 24 hours
- Text "155" to 312
- Only N350
2-day plans
2GB
- Valid for 2 days
- Text "154" to 312
- Only N500
2.5GB
- Valid for 2 days
- Text "146" to 312
- Only N600
3GB
- Valid for 2 days
- Text "180" to 312
- Only N800
3.5GB
- Rate: N0.28/MB
- Valid for 2 days
- Pay with MoMo or card only
- Only N1,000
3-Day Plans
200MB
- Valid for 3 days
- Text "113" to 312
- Only N200
Weekly plans
- 350MB + 3 mins
- Valid for 7 days
- +350MB YouTube Night
- Text "102" to 312
- Only N350
600MB + 3 mins
- Valid for 7 days
- Text "103" to 312
- Only N500
750MB
- Valid for 7 days
- +1 hour YouTube daily
- Text "750" to 312
- Only N500
1GB + 5 mins
- Valid for 7 days
- +100MB for YouTube Music (50 minutes)
- Text "142" to 312
- Only N600
1.5GB
- +10 mins voice
- 1.4GB YouTube Night
- Valid for 7 days
- Text "105" to 312
- Only N1,000
- 5GB
- Valid for 7 days
- Text "143" to 312
- Only N1,500
7GB
- Valid for 7 days
- Text "181" to 312
- Only N2,000
15GB
- Valid for 7 days
- Pay with MoMo or card only
- Only N6,000
Monthly plans
- 1.5GB + 5 mins
- +3-hour (600MB) YouTube weekly
- Valid for 30 days
- Text "130" to 312
- Only N1,200
1.8GB + 5 mins
- Free 200MB for YouTube Day
- Free 2GB for YouTube Night
- Valid for 30 days
- Text "106" to 312
- Only N1,500
4.25GB + 10 mins
- Rate: N0.44/MB
- Free 200MB for YouTube Day
- Free 2GB for YouTube Night
- Valid for 30 days
- Text "131" to 312
- Only N3,000
5.5GB
- Rate: N0.62/MB
- Valid for 30 days
- Text "110" to 312
- Only N3,500
8GB + 15 mins
- Free 2GB for YouTube
- Free 200MB for YouTube Music (100 minutes)
- Valid for 30 days
- Text "147" to 312
- Only N3,000
11GB + 25 mins
- Rate: N0.35/MB
- Free 300MB for YouTube Day
- Free 2GB for YouTube
- Eligible for data roaming
- Valid for 30 days
- Text "148" to 312
- Only N5,000
15GB + 25 mins
- Free 300MB for YouTube Day
- Free 2GB YouTube Night
- Valid for 30 days
- Text "107" to 132
- Only N6,500
20GB
- Valid for 30 days
- Text "116" to 312
- Only N7,500
25GB
- Valid for 30 days
- Text "153" to 312
- Only N9,000
32GB
- Valid for 30 days
- Text "117" to 312
- Only N11,000
75GB
- Valid for 30 days
- Text "150" to 312
- Only N20,000
120GB + 80 mins
- Valid for 30 days
- Text "149" to 312
- Only N22,000
200GB
- Valid for 30 days
- Text "111" to 312
- Only N30,000
2-month plans
90GB
- Valid for 60 days
- Text "119" to 312
- Only N25,000
150GB
- Valid for 60 days
- Text "118" to 312
- Only N40,000
200G
- Valid for 60 days
- Text "138" to 312
- Only N50,000
3-month plan
- 480GB
- Valid for 90 days
- Only N120,000
MTN speaks as Nigerians react to new data prices
Legit.ng reported earlier that Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the decision by MTN to adjust its service tariffs.
MTN has explained the decision in response to the various comments shared on X.
