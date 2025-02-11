Global site navigation

Full Breakdown of MTN's New Data Prices, Plans, Codes
by  Dave Ibemere 3 min read

MTN, one of Nigeria's leading telecommunications companies has announced an increase to its data tarrif following the approval received from the Nigerian Communications Commission.

The changes affected various plans which include daily, weekly and monthly.

MTN new data plans
MTN has adjusted its data prices Photo credit: nurphoto
Source: Getty Images

Punch reports that a senior executive from MTN confirmed the changes.

Here is a snapshot of all data plans currently offered by MTN published on its website..

Access hourly bundles

400MB hourly bundle

  • Text "126" to 312
  • Valid for 1 hourRate: N0.25/MB
  • Only N100

Access hourly bundles

  • 5GB hourly bundle
  • Text "127" to 312
  • Valid for 1 hour
  • Only N500

Access hourly bundles

  • 10GB hourly bundle
  • Text "128" to 312
  • Valid for 1 hour
  • Only N1,000

Daily plans

40MB

  • Valid for 24 hours
  • Text "114" to 312
  • Only N50

100MB

  • Valid for 24 hours
  • Text "104" to 312
  • Only N100

1GB

  • Valid for 24 hours
  • Only N200

1GB + 3 mins

  • Valid for 24 hours
  • Text "155" to 312
  • Only N350

2-day plans

2GB

  • Valid for 2 days
  • Text "154" to 312
  • Only N500

2.5GB

  • Valid for 2 days
  • Text "146" to 312
  • Only N600

3GB

  • Valid for 2 days
  • Text "180" to 312
  • Only N800

3.5GB

  • Rate: N0.28/MB
  • Valid for 2 days
  • Pay with MoMo or card only
  • Only N1,000

3-Day Plans

200MB

  • Valid for 3 days
  • Text "113" to 312
  • Only N200

Weekly plans

  • 350MB + 3 mins
  • Valid for 7 days
  • +350MB YouTube Night
  • Text "102" to 312
  • Only N350

600MB + 3 mins

  • Valid for 7 days
  • Text "103" to 312
  • Only N500

750MB

  • Valid for 7 days
  • +1 hour YouTube daily
  • Text "750" to 312
  • Only N500

1GB + 5 mins

  • Valid for 7 days
  • +100MB for YouTube Music (50 minutes)
  • Text "142" to 312
  • Only N600

1.5GB

  • +10 mins voice
  • 1.4GB YouTube Night
  • Valid for 7 days
  • Text "105" to 312
  • Only N1,000
  • 5GB
  • Valid for 7 days
  • Text "143" to 312
  • Only N1,500

7GB

  • Valid for 7 days
  • Text "181" to 312
  • Only N2,000

15GB

  • Valid for 7 days
  • Pay with MoMo or card only
  • Only N6,000

Monthly plans

  • 1.5GB + 5 mins
  • +3-hour (600MB) YouTube weekly
  • Valid for 30 days
  • Text "130" to 312
  • Only N1,200

1.8GB + 5 mins

  • Free 200MB for YouTube Day
  • Free 2GB for YouTube Night
  • Valid for 30 days
  • Text "106" to 312
  • Only N1,500

4.25GB + 10 mins

  • Rate: N0.44/MB
  • Free 200MB for YouTube Day
  • Free 2GB for YouTube Night
  • Valid for 30 days
  • Text "131" to 312
  • Only N3,000

5.5GB

  • Rate: N0.62/MB
  • Valid for 30 days
  • Text "110" to 312
  • Only N3,500

8GB + 15 mins

  • Free 2GB for YouTube
  • Free 200MB for YouTube Music (100 minutes)
  • Valid for 30 days
  • Text "147" to 312
  • Only N3,000

11GB + 25 mins

  • Rate: N0.35/MB
  • Free 300MB for YouTube Day
  • Free 2GB for YouTube
  • Eligible for data roaming
  • Valid for 30 days
  • Text "148" to 312
  • Only N5,000

15GB + 25 mins

  • Free 300MB for YouTube Day
  • Free 2GB YouTube Night
  • Valid for 30 days
  • Text "107" to 132
  • Only N6,500

20GB

  • Valid for 30 days
  • Text "116" to 312
  • Only N7,500

25GB

  • Valid for 30 days
  • Text "153" to 312
  • Only N9,000

32GB

  • Valid for 30 days
  • Text "117" to 312
  • Only N11,000

75GB

  • Valid for 30 days
  • Text "150" to 312
  • Only N20,000

120GB + 80 mins

  • Valid for 30 days
  • Text "149" to 312
  • Only N22,000

200GB

  • Valid for 30 days
  • Text "111" to 312
  • Only N30,000

2-month plans

90GB

  • Valid for 60 days
  • Text "119" to 312
  • Only N25,000

150GB

  • Valid for 60 days
  • Text "118" to 312
  • Only N40,000

200G

  • Valid for 60 days
  • Text "138" to 312
  • Only N50,000

3-month plan

  • 480GB
  • Valid for 90 days
  • Only N120,000

MTN speaks as Nigerians react to new data prices

Legit.ng reported earlier that Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the decision by MTN to adjust its service tariffs.

MTN has explained the decision in response to the various comments shared on X.

