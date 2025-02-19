How to see deleted messages on Instagram and how to recover them

Do you know how to see deleted messages on Instagram? Losing important messages by accidental deletion can be frustrating, especially if you do not know how to recover them. Fortunately, the messages are not gone for good, as you can locate and recover them in multiple ways.

Key takeaways

Deleted Instagram messages can be recovered through the data download option .

. You can view deleted Instagram messages from notifications in your linked email address account.

account. Using third-party apps that claim to recover deleted Instagram messages is risky.

that claim to recover deleted Instagram messages is risky. Disappearing messages on Instagram cannot be recovered.

Unsent messages disappear from the sender and recipient’s chat history.

How to see deleted messages on Instagram

Sometimes, you can quickly delete an Instagram message before reading it properly, or the deletion may be accidental, and you may want to see it again. All is not lost because you can view the deleted messages using multiple methods. Below are ways you may use to view deleted Instagram messages.

Check your linked email account

Usually, when creating an Instagram account, you are required to provide your email address. The email address is not only used for account recovery when you forget your Instagram account password, but it also receives notifications of your activities on the platform.

Here is how to view deleted messages on Instagram from your Instagram-linked email account.

Log in to the email account you used to create your Instagram account. If you can remember words related to the message you are searching for, search them to generate Instagram email notifications containing possible messages. Open the emails matching the search words to find the one with the message you want.

Check other devices

Have you ever logged into your Instagram account using an alternative device? There is a possibility that deleted Instagram messages in your primary device may still exist in alternative devices such as desktop computers, tablets, or secondary phones. How do you view the deleted Instagram messages on a secondary device?

Log into your Instagram account using a secondary device, such as a desktop computer, you had once used to log into your Instagram account. Go to the messages section and open the conversation you are interested in. Check whether the deleted message in your primary device exists.

Ask the message recipient

If the deleted Instagram message does not exist in your email address account and alternative devices, the only other option is to request the recipient of the message. You would be lucky to have the message if they did not delete it.

How to recover deleted messages on Instagram

Unlike viewing a deleted message, recovery ensures you get the full information back to your phone or obtain it in a preferred format on another device. Below are ways you can obtain deleted messages on Instagram.

Request data from Instagram

When you delete your Instagram messages, they are not lost forever as Instagram keeps the information in its servers for a while. To get such information stored in the servers, you must request to download it. Here is a step-by-step guide for downloading Instagram data, including deleted messages.

1. Log in to your Instagram account and in the bottom left corner of the screen, choose More and click Settings.

A screenshot showing the Account Centre under Settings on Instagram. Photo: Instagram.com (modified by author)

2. Click the Accounts Center section and from the options that appear, select Your Information and Permissions.

A screenshot showing where to locate Your information and permission section on Instagram. Photo: Instagram.com (modified by author)

3. Choose Download your information and click Download or transfer information.

Screenshots showing where to download your information on Instagram. Photo: Instagram.com (modified by author)

4. Select the profile you would like to download the information from and click Next.

A screenshot showing how to choose where to transfer your download information. Photo: Instagram.com (modified by author)

5. Select how much information you would like to download. You may want to download all information available or select the specific information you require.

6. Choose the destination for the information to be downloaded. You can choose to download to your device or opt for another storage location.

7. Click Create Files to start the download process.

Use Instagram’s message recovery tool

Do you know you can request Instagram to assist you recover lost information on the platform? The messages may be deleted on your end, but they are available on Instagram servers and therefore, the service can help you get whatever you lost on your phone. Here is how to do it.

1. Log in to your Instagram account and go to Settings.

2. Find Help from a list of options that emerge.

Screenshot of the Help section on Instagram. Photo: Instagram.com (modified by author)

3. Choose Report a problem and click Report problem without shaking.

A screenshot showing where Report a problem on Instagram is. Photo: Instagram.com (modified by author)

4. Follow the instructions provided to submit your message recovery request.

A screenshot showing where to report a problem on Instagram. Photo: Instagram.com (modified by author)

You may also opt for third-party tools to recover deleted Instagram messages. However, you should be cautious when using third-party tools because some of them are not reliable and may cause data breaches.

Before choosing a data recovery tool assess its reliability by carefully researching and reading reviews. Using a tool that violates Instagram’s terms of use may lead to account restriction, suspension, or termination.

How do you delete Instagram messages?

To delete a message on Instagram, open the Instagram app, go to messages, and open the conversation with the message you want to delete. Tap and hold the message to generate action options and select Delete for you. Confirm the deletion to complete the process.

Can deleted Instagram messages still be seen?

Deleted Instagram messages cannot be seen unless the recipient saved them. Photo: jpkirakun

If you delete an Instagram message, there are multiple alternatives you can use to view it. You can ask the recipient to show you the message, view it from the notifications in the email account you used to create the Instagram account or check Instagram messages on secondary devices.

Can you recover Instagram disappearing messages?

Unlike deleted messages, disappearing messages on Instagram are irrecoverable. To avoid losing disappearing messages, you can take a screenshot of them before they disappear.

Are Instagram messages deleted forever?

Yes. Instagram messages are deleted forever, but you can use various methods to view and retrieve them. However, deleted content, such as videos, pictures, stories, and reels are not immediately permanently deleted as they are moved to the recently deleted section where they are available for 30 days before disappearing forever.

How do I see deleted messages on Instagram on iPhone and Android?

Instagram app operates the same way on iPhone and Android devices. Therefore, to see deleted messages, you can check notifications in the email account you used to create the Instagram account, request the recipient for the message, or check messages on secondary devices.

How do I recover deleted Instagram chats on Android?

You can recover deleted Instagram chats on an Android device by requesting data from Instagram, using Instagram’s message recovery tool, or using reliable third-party message recovery tools.

What happens when someone unsends a message on Instagram?

If someone unsends a message on Instagram, the unsent message disappears from their chats and your chats. The unsent messages cannot be recovered through any official means.

Are there third-party apps to view deleted messages?

Multiple unofficial apps and software claim to help users recover and view deleted Instagram messages. However, be cautious when using such third-party apps because their usage may violate Instagram’s terms of service. They may also lead to data breaches.

Losing important messages on Instagram can be frustrating, but there are multiple methods for viewing and recovering them. To see deleted messages on Instagram, you can explore Instagram's built-in tools, secondary devices, email notifications, and reliable third-party apps and software.

