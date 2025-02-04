What happens when you restrict someone on Instagram? When you restrict someone on Instagram, they can't see your activity status, tag, or mention you on their posts. Their comments are only visible to them and you don't get notified of their messages. The feature restricts specific individuals from your Instagram page, which gives you peace of mind.

Key takeaways

The restricted individual's comments on your posts are only visible to them .

. The restricted person will not see your activity status , and won't be notified of the restriction on Instagram.

, and won't be notified of the restriction on Instagram. Messages from the restricted individual move to your Message Requests folder , and you won't receive notifications.

, and you won't receive notifications. The restricted individual won't be able to mention or tag you in their posts.

or you in their posts. Restricting on Instagram limits a user's interaction with your account while blocking completely bars a user from seeing and interacting with your IG profile.

What happens when you restrict someone on Instagram?

Many Instagram users are curious about what happens when they restrict someone on the platform. It is important to control who has access to your social media platform, and one way to do that is to initiate the restriction feature. Here is what happens when you restrict someone on Instagram:

1. No notifications

The person restricted will not be notified that you have restricted them. The restricting activity is entirely private.

2. No notification of online status

Once you restrict an individual, they cannot see your online status. This means they cannot tell whether you are online or not.

You and other users cannot see the restricted individual's comments; they are only visible to them. However, you can choose to view their comment by hitting "See Comment" and then decide to delete or approve it.

4. No notification on messages

All messages from the restricted individual will move to the Message Requests folder. This means you will not receive notifications; read receipts for these messages will not be shown. However, you can remove the setting whenever you want.

5. Activity status is hidden

The restricted person cannot see your activity status or tell when you're online or offline. They can also not see your last seen activity, which gives you peace of mind.

6. All your activities are private

The restricted individual cannot know if you have read their messages, although they can still see your Insta stories. Their reactions to your Instastories will be sent in your message request box, not your direct message box.

7. No tagging or mentioning

One important thing after you restrict someone is that they cannot mention or tag you on their Instagram posts.

What does a person see when you restrict them on Instagram?

Despite being unable to see much on your account, the restricted user can see various things. The restricted person can see your Instagram posts in their feed. Although they can comment on your posts, only they can see their comments. On the other hand, they can't see your online status or if you've read their messages.

How do you know if you're restricted on Instagram?

There are various ways to know if someone has restricted you on Instagram. Here are some ways to find out if you are restricted.

Your comments on the person's posts may not get any engagement. When this happens, ask a mutual follower to check whether they can see your comment. If they can, then you have been restricted.

If your messages appear unread for a long time and they are not responding, you could be restricted.

If you cannot see their activity status or tell whether they are online.

If you cannot read the user's receipts, they have restricted you.

Can restricted Instagram users see notes?

No, the restricted Instagram user cannot see your notes. They cannot see your activity status, and no one else can see their comments.

What's the difference between restrict and mute on Instagram?

Restricting a user's ability to interact with you on Instagram means their ability to see your online status, send direct messages, or tag or mention you on their posts. Muting a user means removing their posts and stories from your feed. It's taking a break from the user's content but still following them.

Can I restrict someone on Instagram without them knowing?

Yes, you can restrict users on the app without their knowledge. The restriction activity is private, as the user will not be notified when you restrict them.

What happens when you restrict someone you don't follow on Instagram?

Restricting someone you don’t follow on Instagram doesn’t change much, as you weren’t connected. However, they won’t see your online status, and their comments on your posts will be hidden from the public.

Can I stop someone from seeing my Instagram posts without blocking them?

Yes, it's possible to stop someone from seeing your posts on Instagram without blocking them. You can do this by restricting their Instagram account, which allows you to limit their interaction with you without blocking them.

Instagram restrict vs block comparison

Although many confuse Instagram restriction with blocking, there is a difference between blocking and restricting a user. Below is a table comparing the two.

Restricted Blocked Can the user send you messages? Yes No Can the user comment on your posts? Yes No Can you see the user's profile? Yes No Can you send them messages? Yes No Will you be notified of their interaction with you? Yes No Will other people see their interaction with you? No No Is the action reversable Yes No

When you restrict someone on Instagram they will not be notified of the restriction, won't see if you're online, and their comments on your posts will only be visible to them. Additionally, you won't be notified of their messages, and they can't mention or tag you in their posts.

