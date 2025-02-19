How to get notes on Instagram: All you need to know about Instagram Notes

Introduced in December 2022, Instagram Notes is a relatively new sharing feature on the app that allows users to share short, temporary messages of up to 60 characters with their close friends. Wondering how to get Notes on Instagram? This guide walks you through the steps to access and use this feature.

Instagram Notes are short text updates that appear at the top of the Direct Messages (DMs) section. Photo: 5./15 WEST (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

To use Instagram Notes, ensure that your app is updated to the latest version.

People who see your Notes can like or reply to them, but only you can see who has done so.

You can share Instagram Notes with followers who follow you back, or with your close friends list.

Instagram Notes disappear after 24 hours, similar to Instagram stories.

What are Instagram Notes?

Instagram Notes is a new feature that allows you to share short text updates with your followers or close friends. Notes display at the top of your Instagram DMs inbox, where you can also add your notes.

You can share text-only Notes up to 60 characters and they disappear after 24 hours, much like Instagram Stories. Originally text-only, Notes now also allows you to add music, short videos and even replies.

How to get notes on Instagram?

Creating an Instagram Note is as easy as kicking a ball, you just have to follow these steps:

Screenshots on how to get notes on Instagram. Photo: Legit.ng (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Open the Instagram app and tap the paper plane icon at the top right of the screen to access your direct messages (DMs). Tap "Note"' above your profile picture at the top of your inbox. Write your text (up to 60 characters) in the text box. If the user allows it, you can mention someone in your note and add music to it by tapping audio. Select who you want to see your note by tapping the audience button at the bottom of the page (either followers who follow you back or close friends only). Keep in mind that if you share your note with Close Friends, your note can be seen by Close Friends who follow you back. Tap "Share" at the top right corner of your screen. This will share your Note with the selected audience. The note will then appear at the top of the DMs section for the next 24 hours.

How to add a note on a post or reel

When you view posts and reels on Instagram, you can share up to 1 note on a post or reel with followers you follow back or with people from your Close Friends list. This feature is not available on computers, but it is available on Android and iPhone devices. To leave a note on a post or reel, follow these steps:

Tap the paper plane icon on the post or reel. Tap "Add note" and enter a note of up to 60 characters. Select to share your note with "Followers you follow back" or your "Close Friends." (If you share your note with Close Friends, your note can be seen by Close Friends who follow you back) Tap "Share" in the top right to share your note.

Your note can be viewed by you and your chosen audience on the post or reel for up to 3 days. After this time, your note will no longer be visible to others on Instagram. Also, people who see your note can either like or reply to it. Your note can be deleted by tapping on it.

When you view posts and reels on Instagram, you can share up to 1 note on a post or reel with followers. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: UGC

How do I mute/unmute notes on Instagram?

You can choose to hide notes shared by someone at any time from the Instagram app. To mute Instagram Notes from someone, follow these steps:

Open your Instagram DMs.

In the Notes section, find a note from the user you want to mute or unmute.

Tap and hold on to their profile picture in the Notes tray.

Select Mute Notes or Unmute Notes from the menu.

This will prevent or allow you to see their Notes at the top of your inbox.

Benefits of using Instagram Notes

Instagram Notes are a great way to share short messages with your followers and close friends. Here are some benefits of using Instagram Notes:

Instagram Notes lets you share quick thoughts with followers and close friends.

They are great for sharing updates without cluttering feeds, connecting with mutual followers, and announcing news or promotions.

Businesses can use Notes to tease new products, offer exclusive deals and share behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Notes are perfect for subtly boosting engagement. You can post funny quips, and inspirational quotes, or ask questions to spark conversations.

With only 60 characters, Notes encourages creativity. Try using emojis or wordplay to stand out.

Instagram Notes are a great way to share short messages with your followers and close friends. Photo: Mark Trowbridge

Source: Getty Images

How many characters are allowed on Instagram Notes?

Instagram Notes have a limit of 60 characters per note.

Why did my Instagram notes disappear?

Your Instagram Notes may have disappeared because they expire after 24 hours, or you may have removed them yourself. Sometimes, Instagram removes or limits features based on your region or account type.

Are Instagram Notes private?

Instagram Notes are not private. They will be seen by people you follow back and those in your Close Friends list can see them.

Can I see who viewed my Instagram Notes?

Unlike Instagram Stories, Instagram does not show who viewed your Notes. You can post a Note, but you cannot get a list of viewers.

Why can’t I see Notes on Instagram?

Instagram Notes is a new feature on the app and may not yet be available to all users. If you don’t see Notes, try updating your app, turning on your Activity Settings, checking for region restrictions, or waiting for future updates from Instagram.

Instagram Notes have quickly become a popular way for people to share thoughts or status updates with their close friends or people who follow them back. Understanding how to get Notes on Instagram helps you stay connected with friends in a fun and simple way.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

