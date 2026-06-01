Victor Osimhen has published a statement to clarify his future after Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s comments

Chelle explained why Osimhen will not join the team for the Poland and Portugal international friendly matches

The striker joined Galatasaray permanently last summer, but is a subject of transfer interest across top European clubs

Victor Osimhen has published a statement to clarify Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s comments about his absence for the international friendlies.

Nigeria won the 2026 Unity Cup after beating Zimbabwe and Jamaica, and are expected to face Poland and Portugal in the June international friendlies.

Victor Osimhen clarifies Eric Chelle's comments about his future. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by NFF, Victor Osimhen was part of the squad for the high-profile matches, but Chelle, during his post-Jamaica interview, said that he and Ademola Lookman have been excused.

The Franco-Malian manager, while explaining his top players’ absence, sparked a transfer rumour about the Galatasaray forward’s future.

“Concerning Victor Osimhen, he is an important player for Nigeria and Galatasaray. This period is off-season, when a lot of things happen off the pitch, and we must respect certain decisions that are not in our hands,” Chelle said.

These comments were misconstrued in the Nigerian media to mean that the striker is involved in a transfer negotiation with another club amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Osimhen releases statement after Chelle’s comments

Galatasaray forward Osimhen was forced to publish a statement on his Instagram story after manager Eric Chelle’s statements stirred controversy in the media

“I just spoke on the phone with Eric Chelle about the comments he made regarding me in his latest interview,” Osimhen wrote.

“Unfortunately, his words have been taken out of context and exaggerated. He has tremendous respect for Galatasaray, follows most of our matches, and had no intention of creating any controversy.

“I am grateful for this conversation and for the opportunity to always represent my country, and I look forward to continuing to work with him. He is a fantastic coach whom I respect greatly, and I ask everyone to disregard any speculation on this matter. Thank you for your support.”

The clarification was necessitated by the rumours swirling around the striker in the media, which could prompt a red eye from the Galatasaray hierarchy.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's title celebrations. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has three years left on his current contract, having signed a four-year deal when he joined the Turkish champions for a record €75 million fee.

He has led the club to two Turkish Super League titles as part of a four-consecutive title, and helped them reach the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The club are unwilling to let go of their prized asset, even though multiple reports suggest that a fee above €100 million could tempt the Lions to sell.

Barcelona drop interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Barcelona dropped interest in Victor Osimhen after turning their attention to Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine forward will cost La Blaugrana upwards of €100 million, which effectively confirms the end of their pursuit of Osimhen.

Source: Legit.ng