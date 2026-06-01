A Nigerian man took to social media to celebrate the conclusion of his master’s degree from Harvard University

He shared that he started his journey into medicine at Babcock University and opened up about his academic journey

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comments to celebrate the man on his achievement

Following the conclusion of his master’s degree programme, a Nigerian man took to social media to celebrate his achievement.

He shared how he bagged a master’s in public health (MPH) degree from Harvard University.

A Nigerian man who studied medicine at Babcock University bagged a master’s degree from Harvard University. Photo: LinkedIn/ Emmanuel Gayus

Source: UGC

Babcock University student bags Harvard master’s degree

On his LinkedIn page, Emmanuel Gayus shared why he decided to attend Harvard for his master's degree.

His LinkedIn post said:

“First to God, my parents, and my friends. Thank you to my village. My medical roots began at Benjamin S. Carson College of Health and Medical Sciences, Babcock University, Nigeria. From there, I came to Harvard for my MPH in Healthcare Management to learn how to lead healthcare systems and improve patient care on a larger scale.

"A massive thank you to Upsilon Health for an amazing practicum experience. I also want to thank the amazing friends Harvard gave me across Chan, the business school, Kennedy school, and MIT. You were literally my support system.

"Graduating from Harvard is a big honor. But my ultimate goal is for this degree to become the least important thing people know about me. The real work and the real impact begin now.

"Thank you Harvard. We shall meet again!”

A Babcock University medicine graduate earns Harvard University master's degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Emmanuel Gayus

Source: UGC

Reactions trails Babcock graduate's Harvard master's degree

Amb. Christian Edward-Ngwu said:

"Congratulations my Oga. Thank you for being a motivation."

Erica Pius said:

"Congratulations Dr Gayus Emmanuel MBBS, MPH. Emmanuel Gayus I am so so proud of you."

Timilehin Ayoola said:

"Congratulations brother I will love to learn what it takes to enter Harvard."

Esther Ayodele said:

"Congratulations 🎉 I wish you all the best in your next phase."

Onwuegbuchulam Chukwuemeka Thompson said:

"Thank you for being a motivation then and now, Gayus!! Big ups, man."

Nnennaya Divine-Princess Owuala said:

"Love the cultural representation 😊. Congratulations Dr. Gayus."

Cora Cummingham said:

"Great things are in store for you! Congrats, Emmanuel!"

John W. said:

"Congrats bro! Looking forward to seeing you transform healthcare in Nigeria!!"

Lisa Yamasaki said:

"So nice sitting next to you during the ceremony and getting to know you! I hope our paths cross again!!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng