How to verify a Telegram account: Steps and benefits of being verified

Verifying a Telegram account is crucial for establishing authenticity and trust, especially for public figures, businesses, and influencers. Usually, verification adds a badge to the profile, indicating the account is legitimate and reducing the risk of impersonation. If you are wondering how to verify a Telegram account, you are in the right place.

Telegram is one of the leading global messaging apps. Photo: SoberP (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

With over 900 million active users, Telegram has become a leading global messaging app. Its diverse features, such as bot integration and cloud storage, offer unique advantages compared to other messaging platforms. Its use of end-to-end encryption and secret chats also ensures that users’ messages remain private.

How to verify a Telegram account

How do you get your Telegram account verified? Doing so is a straightforward process. However, it is essential to note that the Telegram verification feature is only available for public figures, celebrities, well-known brands, and organisations.

Regular individuals or small businesses typically do not qualify. Here is a stepwise approach to verifying a Telegram account.

1. Ensure you meet the eligibility requirements

Before applying, confirm that your Telegram account qualifies for verification. This is reserved for well-known individuals, influencers, celebrities, brands, businesses, and organisations.

You need to have verified accounts on at least two of the following platforms:

Instagram

Facebook

X (formerly Twitter)

TikTok

VK

Snapchat

YouTube

In the bio section on these social media platforms, you must add a link to your Telegram channel, bot or group – so the messaging app can confirm that they belong to you. Once this is done, please contact @VerifyBot for verification.

3. Submit your verification request

Submit your verification request through Telegram’s @VerifyBot. The bot will guide you through the process, requiring your Telegram username and links to your verified social media accounts or Wikipedia page.

4. Provide necessary documentation

Be ready to submit additional documents to verify your identity or the authenticity of your account. These may include government-issued ID, official documents, or relevant media coverage.

5. Wait for verification approval

Once you submit your request, allow time for the messaging app team to review your application.

What are other ways to verify Telegram?

You can also verify a Telegram account using an undisputed Wikipedia page. Photo: @Vanarchain on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Someone may ask, how can you verify a Telegram account if you lack two verified accounts? Below are 2 other ways to get your Telegram account verified.

Using an undisputed Wikipedia page

You can use an undisputed Wikipedia page as a substitute if you do not have verified accounts.

The page must meet Wikipedia’s Notability Guidelines and include a link to your Telegram channel, public group, or bot. This will count as one of the missing verified accounts. Organisations may also accept a link from the official website to the Telegram channel.

After checking your social media links, the @VerifyBot will prompt you to provide additional information and any comments to support your request.

Providing 2 press articles

Alternatively, if you do not have a verified Wikipedia page, you can substitute by providing two press articles about you or your organisation. Press articles typically establish credibility for verification.

The 2 pages must include a link to your Telegram channel, public group, or bot. Organisations can use an alternative link from their official website.

Once your social media links are reviewed, the @VerifyBot will offer the option to submit additional data and comments, helping to strengthen your verification request.

Requirements for verifying a Telegram account

Telegram verification boosts security and reliability for all users, contributing to safer online interactions. Below are the various effective ways to get the messaging app verification.

Create a high-quality profile

Crafting a professional and polished profile is essential. Ensure your profile photo is clear and reflects your brand or identity. Use a memorable username and write a descriptive bio with niche-related keywords.

Build a strong follower base

A significant follower count plays a major role in Telegram verification, enhancing your credibility. Regularly engage with your audience by sharing relevant content and interacting with comments.

Engage with verified accounts

Interacting with verified users on Telegram can improve your chances of verification. Comment on their posts, share their content, and build relationships with them. Associating with verified users can raise your profile and demonstrate your influence.

Get verified on other platforms

Being verified on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, or X (formerly Twitter) increases your chances of Telegram verification. Link your verified accounts to your Telegram profile to demonstrate your credibility across multiple platforms and strengthen your request for verification.

Communicate through official Telegram channels

Use Telegram's official support channels when applying for verification. Photo: unsplash.com, @christianw (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When applying for verification, use Telegram's official support channels. You can contact the verification team directly via the support page.

Get featured in reputable media

Being featured in respected news outlets or blogs can significantly increase your credibility. These third-party endorsements signal your influence and recognition, which can enhance your verification request.

Comply with Telegram’s guidelines

Adhering to Telegram’s terms of service is vital to your chances of verification. Avoid activities that violate the platform’s rules, such as spamming or posting inappropriate content.

How to verify a Telegram account without a phone number?

Telegram verification requires a phone number. When creating a Telegram account, users must register with a valid phone number, which is used to verify the account during sign-up.

The phone number is also tied to the user’s identity on the platform. However, a phone number alone is insufficient for the official verification process (blue tick). You must meet additional criteria, such as having verified social media accounts or a significant public presence.

Below are various ways of creating a Telegram account without a real phone number.

Sign up using a fragment number

If you prefer anonymity, you can register for Telegram using a Fragment number. This method lets you purchase an anonymous phone number through a blockchain-based service called Fragment.

Download the Tonkeeper app from Google Play or the App Store. Create and set up a TON wallet within the Tonkeeper app. Connect to Fragment by selecting it in the Browse tab under the NFT section. Scan the QR code to link your phone. Visit the Numbers section on Fragment and bid for an anonymous phone number. Once you receive the number, open Telegram, select "Anonymous numbers" under the Country option, and use your Fragment number for verification.

Sign up using a temporary disposable number

A quick and easy way to sign up for Telegram without using your phone number is by using a temporary disposable number. Various online services provide temporary numbers that can be used to receive verification codes for Telegram registration.

Temporary number

Visit a disposable number website, like the Free Phone Number website. Choose your country and select a temporary number from the available list. Open the Telegram app, start the registration process, and enter the selected disposable number. Check the website for the SMS containing the Telegram verification code. Enter the code in the messaging app to complete the setup.

3. Sign up using a virtual phone number

Virtual phone number

You can also register for Telegram using a virtual phone number from apps like Google Voice or TextNow. This method offers privacy and flexibility, allowing you to link a virtual number to your Telegram account.

Download a virtual phone number app like Google Voice Sign up for Google Voice using your Google account and choose a number. Link a real phone number to complete the Google Voice setup (this number will not be used for the messaging app). Open Telegram, start the registration process and enter your Google Voice number. Retrieve the verification code from Google Voice and enter it in Telegram to finish the registration.

Benefits of verifying Telegram

Verifying your Telegram account makes it easier for users to find you. Photo: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

Being verified on Telegram offers many advantages. Here are some of the benefits of verifying your Telegram account.

Increased visibility : Verified accounts are prioritised in search results and recommendations, making it easier for users to find you. This visibility is crucial for individuals and businesses looking to expand their reach.

: Verified accounts are prioritised in search results and recommendations, making it easier for users to find you. This visibility is crucial for individuals and businesses looking to expand their reach. Enhanced trust: Verified accounts are seen as more trustworthy, assuring users that the content is authentic. This builds a positive reputation, attracting loyal followers and potential monetisation opportunities.

Verified accounts are seen as more trustworthy, assuring users that the content is authentic. This builds a positive reputation, attracting loyal followers and potential monetisation opportunities. Boosted credibility: A verified badge adds credibility to your account, validating its authenticity. This benefits public figures, businesses, and creators, enhancing their professional image.

A verified badge adds credibility to your account, validating its authenticity. This benefits public figures, businesses, and creators, enhancing their professional image. More followers: Verification signals importance, drawing more followers and members to your account or channel. This social proof encourages others to join, amplifying your audience.

Verification signals importance, drawing more followers and members to your account or channel. This social proof encourages others to join, amplifying your audience. Increased brand awareness: Verification boosts brand recognition for businesses, helping distinguish your brand from fake accounts and enhancing overall credibility.

Can a Telegram user account be verified?

Currently, Telegram does not verify individual user accounts. Verification badges are reserved for well-known and active official channels, groups, and bots.

With the insights shared above, learning how to verify a Telegram account should be a breeze. You can do so by submitting a request through Telegram's official verification form and meeting the required criteria to gain the blue checkmark easily.

Legit.ng recently published a post on how to remove private numbers on your Android or iPhone. A private number, also known as a hidden number, refers to any call that rings through but does not show the number on your caller ID.

It's possible to unhide your number irrespective of your mobile network provider, whether Airtel, Glo, MTN, or 9Mobile. Read on to uncover how to remove private numbers on your Android or iPhone.

Source: Legit.ng