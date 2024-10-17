Banned WhatsApp number: why it happens and how to get unbanned

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging and video-calling apps. It has over 2 billion users worldwide and is loved for its reliability, ease of use and privacy. Due to the space the app has taken in people's lives, losing access to your account can be frustrating. This guide will help you manoeuvre a banned WhatsApp number and understand why it happens.

WhatsApp has grown tremendously in recent years, and many people use it daily for communication. It can be downloaded and used on an iPhone and Android device. A banned WhatsApp number can pose delays and miscommunications. Due to the inconvenience it may cause, it is important to understand why it is banned and how to get it unbanned.

What is a banned WhatsApp number?

A banned number is one that has been blocked or restricted from accessing the app's services. There are two forms of restrictions:

Temporary ban : It is a warning that lasts for a few hours to a few days. It gives the user a chance to correct their behaviour.

: It is a warning that lasts for a few hours to a few days. It gives the user a chance to correct their behaviour. Permanent ban: It applies to severe violations or repetitive mistakes. The number is permanently blocked from using WhatsApp.

Reasons for WhatsApp number ban

There are various reasons why your number can be banned from using WhatsApp. They include:

If you violate the app's terms of service and policies, such as using unauthorised app versions and sending spam.

If the number is reported by multiple other users.

If you are sending bulk or automated messages through the app.

If the number is spreading or sharing harmful content.

Sharing misinformation and engaging in other fraudulent activities may lead to a ban.

If you create a false account and impersonate someone else.

How do I remove a ban on WhatsApp?

If WhatsApp has banned your number, there are steps that you should take to have it unbanned. However, it depends on whether it is a temporary or permanent ban. Follow the steps for each ban as described below:

How to unban a temporarily banned WhatsApp number

A temporary ban appears on your account, like "Temporarily banned". Note that a temporary ban may lead to a permanent ban if issues leading to it are not resolved. Once your number has been temporarily banned, follow this simple guide to unban it.

Go to the app and log out. Delete all unofficial apps mimicking the app. Cease all the activities that led to the ban. Wait for WhatsApp to review your account. You can also send an appeal to the company if you believe you have been wrongfully banned. To appeal, open the ban message on the app and click on Contact Us. Follow instructions and plead your case. Wait for your number to be unbanned.

How to unban a permanently banned WhatsApp number

If you receive a message saying, "This account is not allowed to use WhatsApp", it has been permanently banned. Although most permanent bans are irreversible, if you think the ban wrongly targeted you, you can appeal the ban. Below is the step-by-step process you can follow.

Understand why you were banned. You can do this by clicking the message to learn about the ban. They will outline the reasons for the ban there. Prepare the appeal by contacting the Whatsapp support team. Visit the section of the app to do this. Send a message explaining your thoughts about the ban, and ensure you are calm and polite. Provide all the relevant details that may help your case. You can also send an email to WhatsApp at their support team. Their email is support@whatsapp.com. Include all your details and phone number while explaining your case. Wait for a response. WhatsApp will review your case and make a decision.

How long does a WhatsApp ban last?

The duration of the ban varies depending on the reason and whether it's temporary or permanent. Temporary bans last from a few hours to a few days. The countdown time on the ban message indicates the time.

Permanent bans take longer and are often indefinite. This is especially true if the violation is severe or repetitive. However, we can appeal the decision and wait for a response, which can take 24 to 48 hours.

Can I get my number unbanned from WhatsApp?

If the number is temporarily banned, you must wait for the time to lapse. However, a permanent ban may take time to unban.

What to write if your WhatsApp number is banned

You can appeal the decision to the company if your WhatsApp is banned. Here is a template you can send to WhatsApp Support if you don't know what to write.

Template 1: Apology for known violation

Subject: Appeal to Unban My WhatsApp Number

To Whom It May Concern,

I hope this message/email finds you well. I recently received a message that my WhatsApp account [Your Number] has been banned. I understand the number was banned due to a violation of WhatsApp policies [Name the Violations], and I sincerely apologise. I'm writing this message to appeal the decision and correct my mistakes.

Kindly reconsider my case and reactivate my account. I love using WhatsApp and promise to be careful going forward. Looking forward to a favourable decision.

Kind Regards,

[Your Name]

Template 2: Apology for unknown violation

Subject: Apology and Request for Unban

Dear WhatsApp Support Team,

I hope this message finds you well. I am your customer who recently got banned for violating WhatsApp's policies. I am unaware of the specific policy violation and would like to understand it. I apologise for any breach or action and I promise to adhere to the community guidelines given. Please let me know how to unban and restore my account since I enjoy WhatsApp.

Kind regards, [Your Name] [Your Phone Number]

A banned WhatsApp number can be detrimental to your life and business operations. This is because the app has become a primary communication tool for personal and business life. If you have a banned number, you can unban it by contacting WhatsApp. The above is a guide on how to go about it.

