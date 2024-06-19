Generations names and years, from the silent generation to Gen alpha

Generation refers to a group of people who live at the same time and are about the same age. These people share similar cultural traits, preferences and values. Today, several generations live together, and they will continue to increase as years pass. Knowing your generation name will enable you to understand yourself better and the people around you.

People from the same generation share similar values and cultural traits. Photo: Giselle Flissac (modified by author)

People of the same generation have a lot of things in common, and they understand each other easily. Each group has its values, qualities, skills, and trends. Sometimes, you may experience challenges understanding some people because they were born into a different generation. Discover all the generations by year to enable you to understand yourself and others better.

Generation names and years

It is essential to know all the generation names because sometimes, some people's behaviours, views, and actions are influenced by the group they belong to. What are the seven generations by age? Below are all seven, explained by their age and characteristics.

1. The Silent Generation (1928–1945)

This generation was born between 1928 and 1945. They are called the silent generation because of the problematic era in which they were born and grew up. They grew up during the Great Depression and World War II and were not free to speak freely about their opinions and beliefs.

This group comprises people who fought during World War II or those who were children at that time. There was a low number of new babies during this era because people were depressed with the war, and others, especially men, went to fight in the war.

These individuals are around the age of 79 and 96 years old. They had no room to dream because of the lack of technology and, therefore, spent so much time observing their societies. The radio was a key technology that helped them stay informed. Some of the characteristics of this group of individuals include the following;

Fighters.

Resilience.

Self-sacrifice.

Fairness.

Realistic.

Persevering.

2. Baby Boomers (1946–1964)

Baby boomers got their name from a phenomenon known as 'baby boom'. Photo: Adam Kaz (modified by author)

These are people born between 1946 and 1964. They were born after World War II, a period when people were happy because the war had stopped. They got their name from a phenomenon known as the 'baby boom.'

During this period, birth rates were high, unlike during the Silent Generation, when birth rates were low because people were depressed because of the war. Baby Boomers are nostalgic and miss the old days when so many kids played games around without interruption of technology. People born in this group are about 60 and 78 years old as of writing. They are majorly known for being:

Optimistic.

Hard workers.

Generous.

Nostalgic.

3. Generation X (1965–1980)

This generation consists of people born between 1965 and 1980. As of 2024, they are about 44 and 59 years old. They are in the golden age era and are as free as the wind. During this period, they witnessed the emergence of personal computers, mobile phones, and the Internet.

Generation X grew up with personal computers and watched the first video games. Significant technological advances began then, making them the first consumers of cinema and television. Below are some of their characteristics.

Independent.

Flexible and informal.

Technological adept.

Fighters.

Obsessive with success.

Dreamers.

4. The Millennials (1981–1996)

Millennials are fond of media and the internet. Photo: Moyo Studio (modified by author)

These were born between 1981 and 1996. They are the children of the Baby Boomers. The Millennials were born during a period of significant technological advancement. They are also called Generation Y. They are called Millennials because their oldest members became adults at the turn of the millennium.

The Millennials are fond of media, and the internet and technology are a significant part of their daily lives. They enjoyed their childhood because their parents provided them with the things they did not have during their childhood. Baby Boomers view the Millennials as impatient because of their excessive use of technology. Below are some of their characteristics:

Competitive.

Confident with technology.

Optimistic about the environment.

They value meaningful motivation.

Adaptive to change.

Passionate about learning.

Freethinkers.

5. Generation Z (1997–2012)

Generation Z consists of people born between 1997 and 2012. Why is Gen Z called Gen Z? It got its name because it comes after the Millennials, initially labelled Gen Y. So, it is a continuation of the alphabetical sequence from Generation X. They are natives of the new 21st century.

This generation is between 12 and 27 years old as of 2024. Older members of this group have entered their field of work. They are digital natives because of their native use of technology. Gen Z is known for its dedication to social and political issues. They are;

Prone to anxiety.

Politically progressive.

Social media addicts.

Optimistic about their careers.

Creative.

6. The Alpha: (2010–2024)

The alphas are addicted to technology, and they consume content that the older generations did not access during their era. Photo: FatCamera (modified by author)

These are those born between 2013 and 2024. They are the smallest of all the generations but act more mature than their age because they consume content unavailable during the older generations.

They were born when the iPad was launched and Instagram was created, and they have been immersed in technology since birth.

The Alphas are the first to be born entirely in the 21st century. They are addicted to technology. If they are not watching movies, they are on social media platforms such as TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram or YouTube. The oldest Alpha as of 2024 is 14 years old. They are characterized as follows;

Diverse and inclusive.

They engage and evolve with diverse AI technologies.

Tend to be independent.

Impatient.

Their parents' perspectives shape them.

They spend more time online.

Hyperactive.

They have more 'virtual' friends than 'real' ones.

What comes after Gen Alpha?

The generation that will follow after Alpha will be Beta. It will begin in 2025 and last until 2039. They will be the children of younger Millennials and older Gen Zs.

What generation was born in the 21st century?

The Gen Zs and Alphas were born during the 21st century. However, not all Generation Z were born in the 21st century because the 21st century began in January 2001. All Alphas are entirely born in the 21st century.

What came before the Silent generation?

The Greatest Generation came before the Silent Generation. These are people born between 1901 to 1927. Most of them are parents of the Silent Generation and Baby Boomers

Generations are social groups of people who were born within a defined period. They share similar values and cultural traits and understand each other better. As of writing, Generation Alpha is the youngest of all. Another new generation, Beta, will start in 2025.

