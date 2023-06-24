How to edit your Bet9ja account details, email and phone number (2023)

Having trouble with your Bet9ja account can be frustrating. Maybe it has been a long since you logged into the account, and now you want to do that, but you have forgotten your details. Don't sit down there scratching your head because it is possible to change your details. How to edit your Bet9ja account details should not be a reason for you to worry because there is a solution.

The Bet9ja logo. Photo: @samuelfixed

Source: UGC

Finding out that you can't log in to your Bet9ja account can make you worry. Maybe you woke up feeling like you need to try your luck for special offers, but your account is playing mind games with you. Don't feel depressed because there are steps to guide you. ''Lucky'' is your second name? Try your luck in Bet9ja's exciting lotto games for a chance to win big. Follow this link to participate and test your fortune.

How to edit your Bet9ja account details

The details you used to register your Bet9ja account are crucial, and forgetting or having trouble with them can be stressful. However, don't give up on recovering the account or changing your details if you have tried everything else but can't get enough of it. How can you edit your Bet9ja account details? Check below for how to reset your Bet9ja account details, including your email.

How to change phone number on Bet9ja

If you want to change your phone number through your Bet9ja account, the following steps will guide you, and you might be the lucky one to get incredible promotions.

First, you need to contact Bet9ja customer care service. Explain why you want to change the number. You can explain via email or Whatsapp. The customer care service will confirm that the account belongs to you and finally will change your number.

After carefully following the above steps, your problem will be solved, and you can play Lotto without any challenges. You can now stop worrying about your old account phone number and enjoy using your account again, registered with the new number.

Experience the excitement of online betting! Visit Bet9ja page now to explore a world of sports, casino games and more.

How to change your email address on your Bet9ja account?

How to change a phone number on Bet9ja. Photo: Marko Geber

Source: Getty Images

How to change your info on Bet9ja, like your email address, should not be something to make you stressed out all day. It is possible to do that by following the easy steps below.

Log into your Bet9ja account using your current email address and password. Click on your username or account icon at the top right corner of the website to access the account menu, then select ''My Account.'' Look for the “Profile” or “Account Information” section within your account settings. Click on the option to edit or change your email address. In the pop-up window, provide the new email address you want to associate with your Bet9ja account. Finally, click the “Save” or “Update” button to save the changes to your account.

After that, you may receive a verification email to your new email address. Make sure to click on the verification link if required. Following the above steps will solve your problem. Now if you want to log in to your Bet9ja account via your new email, you can do that and start making and withdrawing money from Bet9ja.

Unlock exclusive promotions and bonuses on Bet9ja’s page. Don’t miss out on the best offers – click here to claim your rewards!

How to change bank account on Bet9ja

If your Bet9ja account is inaccessible, you might face challenges when changing your account details. However, it does not mean that there is no solution to that. Check the following if you want to change the details so that you can start playing and unlock promotions and bonuses.

Enter the “My Account” section by clicking the respective button. Select the “Manage Bank Account” tab. Hit the “Add Bank Account” link. Finally, fill in the requested details for your new credit/debit card in your account.

The above steps will solve your problem and leave you smiling. After that, you can visit the Bet9ja page to explore the wide range of games to make your day lively.

Can you change your Bet9ja username?

No, you cannot change your username once you have created your Bet9ja account. The username you chose during the registration process cannot be changed. However, you can contact Customer Care Services on Bet9ja to help you.

How to remove your account number from your Bet9ja account?

How to remove the bank account from Bet9ja. Photo:Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

If you want to remove the bank account number from your Bet9ja account, follow the steps below.

Login to your Bet9ja account. On the home tab, click “Change Profile.” Then click on the Edit button in the “Bank Details” section. Fill in the new banking details. Click "Confirm', and the existing bank account number is removed

How to remove bank account from Bet9ja

If you want to delete your Bet9ja account, maybe because of lack of use, you don't want to play Bet9ja anymore, or for other personal reasons, you don't have to worry because it is possible. Follow these steps.

Sign in to your Bet9ja account. Click on the " My Account" section in the top right corner of the website. Go to the payment option by clicking "Cashier", where you will seek the bank account you want to remove. Finally, click the option labelled 'Delete Payment.'

Become a member and unlock a world of exclusive privileges and personalized rewards. Click here to learn more about Bet9ja program and elevate your betting experience!

Changing your Bet9ja account details should not be a reason for you to worry. It is possible to edit your phone number and email address and to change your bank account. Hopefully, with the above guide on how to edit your Bet9ja account, you will explore the thrilling lotto games on Bet9ja without worrying.

Disclaimer: This page may contain advertising (including affiliate or referral links) for sports betting operators from whom we may receive compensation. Nothing in this article constitutes any guarantee of winning any online sports betting bet or wager you may undertake, nor is there any intention to induce you or any other person into engaging in any sports betting activities. Please see our Betting Disclaimer for more details.

Gambling can be addictive. If you have a problem, go to the website GamblersAnonymous.org.

Source: Legit.ng