Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YUMSUK) is a public university in Kano, Nigeria. It was established in 2012 and named after the prominent Nigerian politician and diplomat Yusuf Maitama Sule. The university has two campuses: the City Campus, located in Kano, and the main campus, located along General Buhari Way, Kofar Ruwa Kano. Here is a list of Yusuf Maitama Sule University's courses and admission requirements.

Yusuf Maitama Sule University aims to provide quality higher education, focusing on contributing to the development of the region and the country. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various faculties, including Arts, Sciences, Social and Management Sciences and Education.

Yusuf Maitama Sule University's courses

What courses are offered at Yusuf Maitama Sule University? The Nigerian public university offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in its eight faculties.

Yusuf Maitama Sule University's undergraduate course

Yusuf Maitama Sule University offers a range of undergraduate programmes across various faculties. Below are the programmes offered by the university for each faculty.

Faculty of Basic Medical Science

The faculty of basic medical sciences focuses on foundational medical education, research, and training. It prepares students for careers in health sciences. This faculty has three departments offering three major programmes. They include:

Anatomy

Biochemistry

Physiology

Faculty of Clinical Science

The Faculty of Clinical Sciences aims to train students in diagnosing, treating, and preventing diseases. It has two departments offering two major programmes.

Community Medicine

Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Faculty of Computing

The Faculty of Computing is dedicated to training students in technology, computer science, and information systems. This faculty has four departments, which include:

Computer Science

Cyber Security

Information and Communication Technology

Software Engineering

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education is one of the pioneer faculties in the university. It was established in 2012 and currently offers many programmes. It focuses on training future educators and educational administrators.

Science Education

Arts and Social Sciences Education

Library and Information Science

Educational Foundations

Curriculum and Instructions

Technical Education

Faculty of Humanities

The faculty of Humanities is another pioneer faculty in the university and has five departments offering many significant programmes. They include:

History and International Studies

Nigerian Languages

English and Literacy Studies

Arabic

Islamic Studies

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law provides a comprehensive legal education that prepares students for careers in various legal professions, including litigation, corporate law, and public service. This faculty has two departments offering law programmes.

Islamic Law

Public Law

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science, established in 2012, is among the university's founding faculties. It comprises four departments and various programs that equip students with critical analytical skills and a deep understanding of the natural and physical sciences.

Biological Science

Chemistry

Mathematics

Physics

Faculty of Social and Management Science

The Faculty of Social and Management Sciences focuses on developing students' understanding of social, economic, and managerial principles. The faculty has four departs, which include:

Accounting and Finance

Business Administration

Economics

Geography

YUMSUK's postgraduate programme

Students who want to further their studies at the institution can pursue various postgraduate courses, including postgraduate diploma, master's degree, and doctor of philosophy programmes. Below are some of YUMSUK's postgraduate programmes.

PhD in Business Management

PhD in Computer Science

PhD in Economics

PhD in Mathematics

Master of Accounting

Master of Science Economics

Master of Science Chemistry

Master in Financial Economics

Postgraduate Diploma in Physics

Postgraduate Diploma in Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance

Postgraduate Diploma in Islamic Studies

What are the admission requirements for YUMSUK?

YUMSUK has specific admission requirements for both undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Here is a detailed summary of admission requirements for UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) and Direct Entry candidates.

Candidates must write the UTME and achieve an acceptable score in the Use of English and three additional subjects relevant to their chosen program, as specified by JAMB.

A candidate must possess the National Examinations Council (NECO) or West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Senior School Certificate with at least five credits, including English and Mathematics, obtained in up to two sittings. Other equivalent qualifications may be accepted based on university policy.

Prospective candidates must have a Grade II Teachers' Certificate (TC II) with credit or merit passes in at least five subjects.

Candidates must have chosen the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, as their first choice.

Candidates with NTC/NBC must have credit passes in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in at least up to two sittings. This applies to qualifications awarded by the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB).

Unless stated otherwise, all Science and Social Science programs require a credit pass in Mathematics.

Unless specified otherwise, a credit pass in English Language is required for all programs.

Candidates with the following qualifications may be considered for admission through Direct Entry:

Candidates must have a minimum of five (5) subjects passed at not more than two sittings, including at least two (2) subjects at the Principal or Advanced Level of the General Certificate of Education (GCE). The remaining subjects must be at credit level from the Senior School Certificate (SSC), GCE, NTC, or NBC.

Candidates must have passed two (2) major subjects at the NCE level and credit passes in three (3) additional subjects from SSC, NTC, or NBC. Education may be accepted as a third A-level subject for candidates pursuing education programs.

Have obtained either National Diploma (ND), Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination (IJMB) or NCE.

Additionally, candidates must have credit passes in three (3) other subjects from SSC, GCE, NTC, or NBC unless otherwise specified.

How to apply for Yusuf Maitama Sule University?

If you have met the minimum requirements for a course you would like to pursue, proceed to make an application. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to applying to the university.

Visit the official website and press the 2024 Admission portal option to register for the screening. Enter your JAMB number and click on "Continue" to generate a payment invoice and make the payment through the Screening Application portal. Return to the portal to complete the registration and print your acknowledgement slip to be presented during the screening. All successful registered UTME applicants should revisit the 2024 screening portal and print the exam slip to be presented during the PUTME Aptitude test.

How many faculties are in YUMSUK?

The public university has eight faculties, including Basic Medical Science, Clinical Science, Computing, Education, Social and Management Science, Law and Humanities.

Does Yusuf Maitama Sule University offer medicine and surgery?

The university offers programs in medicine and surgery. The university's College of Health Sciences provides undergraduate medical courses, including the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

Does Yusuf Maitama Sule University offer law?

The university has a Faculty of Law with two departments: Islamic Law and Public Law. These departments offer undergraduate programs, including the Bachelor of Laws (LL. B) degree.

Is Yusuf Maitama Sule University a private university?

YMSU is a Nigerian public university owned by the Kano State Government. It was established in 2012 and named after the prominent Nigerian politician and diplomat Yusuf Maitama Sule.

What is the Yusuf Maitama Sule University's acceptance fee?

The Yusuf Maitama Sule University acceptance fee for the 2024/2025 academic session is N20,000 for all student categories. The acceptance fee must be paid before courses can be registered and admission letters collected.

Yusuf Maitama Sule University's courses cater to various educational needs for undergraduate and postgraduate students. If you are considering enrollment, reviewing the specific admission requirements and available courses is essential to finding the best fit for your academic goals.

