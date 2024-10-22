A man who studied mathematics at the University of Ilorin, Kwara state did so well in the course that he got an award

An intelligent young man has graduated from the University of Ilorin, Kwara state, with an impressive result.

The man studied mathematics, and he aced it, graduating with a first-class degree.

Man graduates from the University of Ilorin. Photo credit: X/Ayodeji Akinsanya.

As soon as he collected his certificate, the brilliant chap, Ayodeji Akinsanya took to social media to share his success story.

According to Ayodeji, he graduated with a CGPA of 4.97 and is also the best graduating student in his department.

Ayodeji also emerged as the overall best-graduating student at the University of Ilorin during his set.

He was also named the best graduating student in the faculty of physical sciences at UNILORIN.

Ayodeji enumerated his achievements as follows:

"BSc mathematics 4.97/5.0. Three academic papers accepted for publication. BGS, Dept. of Mathematics. BGS, Faculty of Physical Sciences. Overall Best Graduating Student."

See his post below:

Reactions as man bags first class in mathematics

@phychem11 said:

"Some people just sabi this book effortlessly. Congratulations Ayo."

@E_Mbuyazi said:

"So this guy head now Sabi numbers like mad?"

@mubby249 said:

"Congratulations brother. It’s those guys behind the camera for me."

@Hakeem_Onitolo said:

"Congratulations bro. You did great. You are a star and you just started shining!!"

@magic_analystt said:

"Congratulations Scholar!!! I tap into this grace. All the best ahead."

@IamWisdomUche said:

"Mad feat. Anyone who goes to a higher institution to study Mathematics, I hold to a madly high esteem. Graduating with 0.3 shy of 5.00 CGPA? Madder! Well done, champ. Well done."

Another student bags first class in mathematics

In a related story, a Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo Akwa Ibom state with a degree in mathematics.

Her story is trending online after she shared her degree certificate on X and people saw that she made a first-class.

Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics.

