Amid shortages of foreign aides, women in Benue IDP camps are busy multiplying and having a good time with their husbands

UNICEF/WHO Humanitarian Health Response discovered this development and released its findings to the press

The development though, a reason for celebration for families in a normal living environment, is considered a source of concern in an IDP camp as it puts a huge strain on the healthcare service there

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A new report revealed that women in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Benue state delivered over 200 babies in a month.

Displaced mothers and their children in IDP camps. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: @AmnestyNaigeria (Amnesty International)

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng understands that the Benue state is currently the hub of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country. Interestingly, the IDPs were forced out of their ancestral homes following repeated attacks and siege by armed herdsmen who are bent on defying the extant grazing law in the state.

How the women give birth to more children

As reported by Vanguard on Friday, June 7, the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled state is no doubt facing a herculean task catering to the needs of these persons of concern.

Strange as it may sound, the reality is that newborn babies are recorded in the camps in high numbers despite the living conditions of the IDPs.

It was discovered that the high figure was a function of the fact that in the midst of their distress, the IDPs find pleasure and happiness in sleeping with their spouses.

This was also alluded to by one of the IDPs, who identified himself as Anngu, and also claimed to be a father of two and resides in the camp with his family.

According to him:

“Though we live in the camp we find space to sleep with our wives. When we do that we are happy with each other and it helps us reduce the pains we are going through.

“So we cannot be asked to stop because we are living in camp. The only thing is that we must ensure that our wives protect themselves from being pregnant though some men don’t like the idea of their wives not giving birth.

“As for me I came to the camp about two years ago with my wife and two children and I sleep with my wife, but I ensure that she uses the family planning products that were given to her by the health care people. But the truth is that many are not using it.”

How the alarming birth rate was arrived at

The research was part of the findings of the Integrated Supportive Supervision (ISS), of the United Nations Children’s Fund, and the World Health Organisation, UNICEF/WHO Humanitarian Health Response, IDP, Outreach implemented by the Benue State Primary Healthcare Board, carried out at the Ortese and Ichwa IDPs camps in Guma and Makurdi local government areas, respectively.

Source: Legit.ng