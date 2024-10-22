A Nigerian lady was emotional as she escorted her Swedish lover to the airport while he was returning to his country

She shared an emotional video of herself and her man at the airport just before his departure to Sweden

People who came across the video applauded the lady and asked her questions about her relationship

A Nigerian lady was sad after she escorted her man to the airport.

Her Swedish boyfriend, who visited her in Nigeria, was returning to his country.

Lady emotional as her Oyinbo lover returns to Sweden. Photo: @annie_officiallll

A video shared by @annie_officiallll showed the moment the lady saw him off.

She revealed that she couldn't wait to close the distance permanently.

The lady said:

“Cant wait to close the distance permanently baby. I miss you so much.”

Reaction trails lady's video

People who came across the video applauded the lady and asked her questions about her relationship.

@JOE said:

"The airport have seen more hug's hug's than any places you can think of. The hospital walls have heard more prayers more than any sacred places. This is because love is felt the most when it's leavng."

@bekylove said:

"We that don’t understand, and that has not felt like this gather here."

@Sarah Mukiibi said:

"That's great dear sister you have a nice handsome man he is very tallest person I like that for you dear."

@Chilo said:

"It's not easy, believe me. I have been there, too. My name is Anastasia, and my husband is Dutch."

Success said:

"Where did you guys meet?bcus I am tired of Nigeria love."

