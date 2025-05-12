Access Bank Plc has distributed over N6.6 billion since launching its DiamondXtra savings programme, with the 17th season seeing 165 customers rewarded instead of the planned 160

The bank aims to acquire one million new clients, focusing on financial empowerment for SMEs, women, and fostering financial inclusion

Former DiamondXtra winner Onyeamechi Uchenna shared how the programme helped him set up his business, highlighting the empowerment and confidence it provided

Since the start of its DiamondXtra savings programme, Access Bank Plc has given its clients more than N6.6 billion.

At the launch of Season 17 of the project in Lagos, Olukemi Olayinka, the Relationship Manager at Access Bank Plc, disclosed this.

Speaking at the ceremony, Olayinka stated that from the start of the DiamondXtra project, the bank has touched and assisted over 30,000 families, all while retaining client loyalty through regular interaction and financial empowerment.

“Today, we are launching Season 17, and we promised to reward 160 customers, but we ended up rewarding 165 right here in your presence. The last five people each received N100,000. So far, we have rewarded over 30,000 families and given out over N6.6bn since inception. We currently have 131 customers earning ‘salary for life’ and we are taking it to the next level, N200,000 every month for 15 years.”

Speaking during the launch, Adeze Umeh, Head of Consumer Propositions and Liabilities at Access Bank Plc, stated that the bank's goal is to acquire at least one million new clients through the campaign, emphasising the empowerment of SMEs, women, and financial inclusion.

“We are also launching a digital referral programme where groups of 50 can win N100,000. Of the 150 clusters for ‘Salary for Life’, 30 are specifically allocated to support women. Additionally, we’ll be rewarding 12 customers with N1m each and have already given out SUVs to two winners. We want to ensure that as customers save with us, we give back and help them grow.”

Access Bank is dedicated to client acquisition, retention, and capacity building, Umeh continued.

“We train our SME customers through webinars, help with feasibility studies, and provide non-collateralised loans based on turnover, some getting as much as N10m,” she said.

The bank reported that it now serves over five million customers, up from one million, and has handled transactions totalling more than N6 billion. Access Bank aims to increase financial awareness and consumer involvement across the country with the premiere of Season 17.

Onyeamechi Uchenna, a former DiamondXtra winner, described how the platform altered his financial path in the meantime.

“Winning through DiamondXtra was a major breakthrough for me. It helped me set up my small business and gave me the confidence to dream bigger. This platform is not just about money, it’s about empowerment. I’m grateful for what I’ve received, and I’m definitely looking forward to winning more. Access Bank has shown me that consistency in saving truly pays.”

Access Bank secures govt approval to take over National Bank of Kenya

Legit.ng reported that Permission to finalise the purchase of the National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has been obtained by Access Bank (Kenya) Plc.

In a gazette notice dated April 11, 2025, Kamau Thugge, Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), announced that CS John Mbadi had authorised the transaction.

Access Bank is now able to acquire all of NBK's shares, which were formerly owned by the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Group, thanks to the CBK's clearance.

