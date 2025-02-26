Global site navigation

Steps To Avoid Paying New DStv, GOtv Subscription Prices
Industry

Steps To Avoid Paying New DStv, GOtv Subscription Prices

by  Dave Ibemere 3 min read
  • MultiChoice has introduced a new loyalty benefit to help customers avoid the new DStv and GOtv subscription prices
  • The new subscription prices, which represent about a 21% increase from the previous rates, would take effect from March 1
  • The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned MultiChoice over the new pricing

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that customers of its DStv and GOtv services still have the option to avoid paying the recently adjusted subscription prices.

The decision comes amidst public concerns over the new subscription prices set to take effect from March 1

New DStv, GOtv subscription prices emerge as the Nigerian government summons MultiChoice over new rates.
GOtv, DStv customers to pay new subscription prices as MultiChoice introduces new rates despite criticism from Nigerians, and others. Photo credit: Nurphoto
Source: Getty Images

Steps to avoid paying new DStv, GOtv subscription fee

In response, MultiChoice Nigeria has introduced a support package to help ease the financial burden on DStv and GOtv subscribers.

The company announced that customers who renew their subscriptions before expiry will continue to pay the old rates for a specified period, a move designed to reward customer loyalty and mitigate the impact of the price increase.

Additionally, MultiChoice is offering a Step-Up promotion that allows both active and disconnected DStv and GOtv users to be automatically upgraded to a higher package when they renew on a plan above their current subscription. The offer, which began in January, is set to run until March 31.

As part of its relief measures, MultiChoice has also announced an upcoming subscription price reduction for its streaming service, Showmax.

According to a report by Vanguard, the company is expected to unveil the new pricing on Friday, February 28 with the adjustment aimed at making live sports, movies, and general entertainment more affordable for subscribers.

DStv, GOtv increase subscription packages

Here is a breakdown of the prices

DSTV packageNew Old
PremiumN44,500.00N37,000
CompactN19,000.00N15,500
Compact ConfamN11,000.00N9,300
YangaN6,000.00N5,100
PadiN4,400.00N3,600

Here are the new prices for GOtv

GOtv packagesNewOld
Supa PlusN16,800.00N15,700
SupaN11,400.00N9,600
MaxN8,500.00N7,200
JolliN5,800.00N4,850
JinjaN3,900.00N3,300
SmallieN1,900.00N1,575

Multichoice explains decision to increase prices

In a statement titled "Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages to Business Partners," John Ugbe, chief executive officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, said the decision to increase subscription prices was reached after careful consideration and analysis of economic factors affecting the industry, Punch report.

He said:

"Due to prevalent economic factors leading to increased operational costs, we have unavoidably had to adjust the prices of our DStv and GOtv subscription packages.
"We understand the impact this change may have on our valued partners, and we have only taken this step after careful consideration and in-depth analysis."

FCCPC summons MultiChoice CEO

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) summoned MultiChoice Nigeria to explain its planned subscription price increase, set to take effect on March 1, 2025.

The commission instructed Multichoice to come for an investigative hearing at its headquarters on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

According to the FCCPC, the invitation followed MultiChoice’s formal notification of price adjustment.

