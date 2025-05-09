After the National Mass Metering Programme (NNMP) was introduced in 2020, a financing structure was put in place

This model was to have the CBN give a total of N200 billion to the 11 discos at single-digit interest rates

The House of Representatives have uncovered some shady areas in the loans, and set up an investigative panel to dig it up

In 2020, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approved a loan for electricity distribution companies (Discos) to support the National Mass Metering Programme (NNMP).

This loan was to enable Discos provide new prepaid electricity meters for free across Nigeria, reduce conflicts between electricity consumers and Discos over the accuracy of estimated billings, and help NESI improve network monitoring.

This loan has now come under the investigative radar of the Nigerian House of Representatives.

Chairman of the committee, Honorable Uchenna Okonkwo from Anambra state, said on Wednesday that the house had inaugurated a 19-member committee to look into the matter.

Discos to meter Nigerians

Recall that different electricity distribution companies have been embarking on metering projects across their coverage areas.

Yola Disco distributed 1,880 prepaid meters to Band A customers under the Meter Asset Funds (MAF) Scheme.

Aba Power recently announced plans to roll out 40,000 meters to customers across all local governments in Abia State.

Eko Disco also provided free prepaid meters to band A customers as part of the Presidential Metering initiative in February 2025.

Reps uncover grey areas in CBN loans to Discos

Okonkwo recalled the programme was to be implemented in three stages, with the first stage being a disbursement of N59.280 billion at a 9% interest rate after a two-year moratorium.

The first disbursement was expected to cater for the procurement and installation of 1 million meters, Vanguard news reports.

He disclosed that preliminary findings already show that only N55.4 billion was disbursed for procurement and installation of 962,832 meters instead of 1 million as stated.

Investigations reveal that while the discos repaid the N55.4 billion loan, they did not pay the agreed-upon interest.

The subsequent phases where the CBN and Deposit Money Banks are supposed to fund the procurement and installation of 1.5 million meters and 4 million meters respectively are also yet to be addressed.

These are the issues the committee will be investigating, Vanguard news reports.

Honorable Okonkwo stated that it was the responsibility of the house to ensure transparency and accountability of public funds, hence the decision to set up an investigative panel.

