Multichoice the owner of DStv and GOtv has decided to raise the subscription prices for most of its packages

The new subscription prices show an increase of up to 22.58%, bringing more headaches to Nigerians stretched pocket

The broadcasting company has thanked subscribers and promised high-quality content and unparalleled service

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a price adjustment for its DStv and GOtv packages which will take effect from March 1, 2025.

The new price changes were made known in a statement titled, ‘price adjustment on DStv and GOtv packages to business partners signed by John Ugbe chief executive officer of MultiChoice Nigeria.

Ugbe said the decision was reached after careful consideration and analysis of economic factors affecting the industry.

The statement reads:

"Please be informed of the price adjustment to our DStv and GOtv subscription packages effective 1st March 2025.

"Due to prevalent economic factors leading to increased operational costs, we have unavoidably had to adjust the prices of our DStv and GOtv subscription packages. We understand the impact this change may have on our valued partners, and we have only taken this step after careful consideration and in-depth analysis.

"It has always been our mission to offer the best entertainment to our esteemed customers, and we are committed to continuing delivering high-quality content and unparalleled service to our viewers across Nigeria.

"We thank you for your continued partnership and support and reassure you of our unwavering commitment to deliver the best viewing experience in Nigeria."

DStv, GOtv increase subscription packages

Here is a breakdown of the prices

DSTV package New Old Premium N44,500.00 N37,000 Compact N19,000.00 N15,500 Compact Confam N11,000.00 N9,300 Yanga N6,000.00 N5,100 Padi N4,400.00 N3,600

Here are the new prices for GOtv

GOtv package New Old Supa Plus N16,800.00 N15,700 Supa N11,400.00 N9,600 Max: N8,500.00 N7,200 Jolli N5,800.00 N4,850 Jinja N3,900.00 N3,300 Smallie N1,900.00 N1,575

