Full List: Again, MultiChoice Increases DStv, GOtv Prices, Starting March 1
- Multichoice the owner of DStv and GOtv has decided to raise the subscription prices for most of its packages
- The new subscription prices show an increase of up to 22.58%, bringing more headaches to Nigerians stretched pocket
- The broadcasting company has thanked subscribers and promised high-quality content and unparalleled service
MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a price adjustment for its DStv and GOtv packages which will take effect from March 1, 2025.
The new price changes were made known in a statement titled, ‘price adjustment on DStv and GOtv packages to business partners signed by John Ugbe chief executive officer of MultiChoice Nigeria.
Ugbe said the decision was reached after careful consideration and analysis of economic factors affecting the industry.
Multichoice set to review DSTV compact subscription from N15,700 to N19,000, other packages to be affected
The statement reads:
"Please be informed of the price adjustment to our DStv and GOtv subscription packages effective 1st March 2025.
"Due to prevalent economic factors leading to increased operational costs, we have unavoidably had to adjust the prices of our DStv and GOtv subscription packages. We understand the impact this change may have on our valued partners, and we have only taken this step after careful consideration and in-depth analysis.
"It has always been our mission to offer the best entertainment to our esteemed customers, and we are committed to continuing delivering high-quality content and unparalleled service to our viewers across Nigeria.
"We thank you for your continued partnership and support and reassure you of our unwavering commitment to deliver the best viewing experience in Nigeria."
DStv, GOtv increase subscription packages
Here is a breakdown of the prices
|DSTV package
|New
|Old
|Premium
|N44,500.00
|N37,000
|Compact
|N19,000.00
|N15,500
|Compact Confam
|N11,000.00
|N9,300
|Yanga
|N6,000.00
|N5,100
|Padi
|N4,400.00
|N3,600
Here are the new prices for GOtv
|GOtv package
|New
|Old
|Supa Plus
|N16,800.00
|N15,700
|Supa
|N11,400.00
|N9,600
|Max:
|N8,500.00
|N7,200
|Jolli
|N5,800.00
|N4,850
|Jinja
|N3,900.00
|N3,300
|Smallie
|N1,900.00
|N1,575
