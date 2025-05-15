Showmax sign up in Nigeria: all packages and how to sign up

Showmax service offers a wide range of content to entertain you at all times. Knowing the Showmax sign-up process is the first step to accessing the wide range of local and international content. You can easily sign up and enjoy Showmax packages, ranging from entertainment to sports, if you are in Nigeria.

Key takeaways

Showmax pricing in Nigeria varies based on the package you choose.

Showmax payment methods in Nigeria include Debit/Credit cards, adding Showmax to DStv bill, airtime and Prepaid Vouchers .

and . Adding the video-on-demand streaming service to your DStv bill gives you access to discounted rates, depending on your selected package.

Showmax sign-up process

To start watching Showmax in Nigeria, simply sign in and subscribe. Here are a few easy steps to help you set up your account.

Go to the Showmax website, and on the top right, you will see “Get Started” in red and click on it. You can also click on the “Sign Up” button on the bottom left side of the screen.

2. After clicking on Get Started, you will be taken directly to a page showing streaming plans, and you will choose the perfect one for you that suits your preferences.

3. The next step is to customise the plan you chose in the second step.

4. You will need to create an account as the next step. In this step, you will give your details such as your phone number, name and email.

5. After filling in the details, you will click on Create Account just below the details to set up your account.

6. You will be required to enter your payment method.

7. The next step is to verify your email address.

8. And finally, you can start enjoying your favourite content on Showmax.

How much does Showmax cost in Nigeria?

The cost of Showmax depends on the package you choose. According to Showmax, the cost in Nigeria ranges from ₦1600 to ₦5400. These are the current pricing for Showmax packages without DStv subscription.

Plans Prices Showmax Entertainment NGN 3500 Showmax Entertainment Mobile NGN 1600 Showmax Premier League NGN 3200 Showmax Entertainment + Premier League NGN 5400 Showmax Entertainment Mobile + Premier League NGN 4000

These are the current pricing for Showmax packages without needing a DStv subscription.

How do I pay for Showmax in Nigeria?

Paying for the video-on-demand streaming service, is easy. Showmax offers a variety and convenient ways to pay, and you just need to choose the one that suits you best. Below are ways in which you can make a Showmax payment in Nigeria.

1. Credit/Debit cards

If you feel like using a debit/credit card is convenient to you, you can consider this one as a way to pay for Showmax in Nigeria. When you use credit cards, you can repay the money you spend later. It becomes easier if you use debit cards, because you only draw funds directly from your account.

2. Prepaid Vouchers

Prepaid Voucher is a method of payment where you purchase a voucher for a specific amount to pay for goods, services or top up accounts. This is also another way you can pay for Showmax in Nigeria.

3. Airtime

You can consider using airtime to pay for the streaming service in Nigeria if you have an MTN Nigeria or Vodacom account. However, you should ensure that you have enough airtime on your account.

4. Adding to the DStv Bill

This is also one of the ways you can pay for Showmax. You need to add the streaming service to your DStv account, and if you want to make the payment, you do it through your DStv bill.

How to get the Showmax app

For Android users, you go to the Play Store and the App Store for iPhone devices. When you get to the appropriate app store, you type Showmax, download, install and then log in with your Showmax account details.

To make the process quick, subscribe and set up your Showmax account on the streaming service website before you go to the app.

Does Showmax have channels?

Showmax does not have TV channels, but it allows streaming of content from various channels and networks like BBC, Sky and HBO. It is not a traditional television provider but a video-on-demand service that offers a wide range of content such as movies, live sports, documentaries and television shows.

How much is Showmax per month?

The price of Showmax subscription per month starts from as low as ₦1,600 on mobile and ₦3,500 on all devices. The prices depend on the packages.

Showmax is a streaming service that allows subscribers to access a wide variety of content such as series, movies, kid’s shows and live sports. The Showmax sign-up process in Nigeria is similar to the processes in other countries. Signing up includes choosing a subscription plan that suits your preferences and creating an account, and entering your payment information.

