A Nigerian-made bus manufactured by local auto-maker, Nord, emerged on Twitter and impressed Nigerians

The car is an 19-seater bus called Nord Tripper, which the company described as reliable and cost-effective

The beautiful Nord Tripper is powered by an engine that can also use Compressed Natural Gas, CNG as fuel

A Nigerian car manufacturing company, Nord, produce a 19-seater bus that can use Compressed Natural Gas, CNG.

In a Twitter post, Nord posted a photo of the bus, which is named the Nord Tripper.

The Nord Tripper can also use compressed natural gas, CNG. Photo credit: @nordmotion.

The company says the Nord Tripper is powered by an engine which can also use CNG as fuel.

The innovation is coming at a time Nigerians are struggling under the weight of fuel price increases.

Nigerian car maker, Nord shows latest bus that can use CNG

The removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government made the prices of premium motor spirit, PMS, jump above N615 in some states of the federation.

As a result, many Nigerians are looking for alternative ways of powering their vehicles.

Many Nigerians on Twitter praised Nord for the bus and its innovation in it.

The company wrote:

"Introducing the elegant, reliable, cost-effective, durable Nord Tripper with CNG powered engine. Let’s move together efficiently. Nord Tripper is furnished with 19 to 30 seat capacity."

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Nigerian company manufactures buses

@blockdiaspora said:

"Very nice looking and sensitive to the market needs - well done!"

@agbaakinOjikutu asked:

"How much? I want to start the shuttle service in Abuja. Suleja to Berger. Mararaba to central area to Berger."

@Akyneorlah commented:

"FG should buy this one Ooo if they chose to buy CNG buses as they are talking about it. They should patronize naija made ones. Help the poor."

@ojojo26 said:

"This is great initiative at this time of our economy trajectory. All private and government parastatals should collaborate with Nord instead of patronizing foreign auto maker with scarce forex."

