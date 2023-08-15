Fast-rising Nigerian lifestyle influencer Ola of Lagos was recently on a radio program hosted by reality TV star, Tacha, where he spoke about his humble beginning

Ola, during the interview, revealed how hard he had to work to get a phone after relocating to Lagos in search of greener pastures

He disclosed that apart from doing different odd jobs, he used to paint houses, help people clean their homes and was even a laundry man at some point

The famous luxury content creator, Ola of Lagos, shared his story and life experiences of how he toiled to become what he is today.

During a conversation with former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, Ola noted that life was fair to him while growing up, and he left Ogun state thinking the grass was greener in Lagos.

The lifestyle influencer, who described himself as an apex hustler, shared how he started posting pictures of expensive cars on Instagram and would go on to share details about them on his page.

Ola, who now owns a house in Lekki and two luxury cars, revealed that there was once a time when he used to wash ladies' underwear to earn a living.

Listen to Ola of Lagos share his story with Tacha below:

See some reactions Ola's revelation stirred online

