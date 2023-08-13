A Nigerian man has warned residents of Lagos state against making or receiving calls while driving

In a post shared on Twitter, he revealed the introduction of a compulsory N20k fine on defaulters of the law

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the development with many insisting that it was a great idea

A Nigerian man, Oguntoye Opeyemi, has announced the introduction of a N20,000 fine in Lagos state.

In a photo shared via his Twitter account, he revealed that Lagos residents who make or receive calls while driving in traffic will be required to pay N20,000 when caught.

Nigerians in Lagos to pay N20k when caught making calls in traffic Photo credit: @NoSystem images, EquityOyo/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Penalty will be sent straight to defaulter's inbox

According to Oguntoye, the penalty notice will be sent straight to the defaulter's inbox and this will require payment to get cleared.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In his words:

"In Lagos, don't Make/recieve a call while driving. The moment you are caught on camera, it's N20k Penalty straight into your inbox."

Reactions trail introduction of N20k fine for making calls while driving in Lagos

Marinerphil said:

"That’s how these people would be scamming Lagosians anyhow. Just make mistake and scratch your ear/head, they can capture it to look like you’re answering a phone call. I don’t trust these guys."

Onyecachie wrote:

"Yet, danfo drivers do this and more, without any fine. Nonsense."

Weightloss_abuja stated:

"All the traffic offences so far are 20k. They are really cashing out, the other day the traffic light was bad, showing red and green light intermediately, people in state of confusion were passing, meself carry body pass only to be slammed with a penalty of 20k, for a spoilt traffic o."

Sweettamara_ reacted:

"And yet the cameras can’t capture crimes smh."

Ronkus_luv stated:

"The LASTMA officials now have something like a POS machine that they use in taking pictures now. If you pass Brt lane, receive phone call whilst driving, not using sit belt, park at a place that’s not bus stop for someone to come down from your car, 2 people sitting at the passenger side beside the driver, if you leave your car boot open, if you are using a space car and your car door is not close, that’s an offence. They will take a picture of you and your car and your plate number must show. It’s your plate number they will use to get your phone number and will send you an sms that you have committed an offence with a file of #20,000 and will send you their website where you will go and you will see your picture or video of where you committed the offence and the time. It happened to my friend at Fagba and she paid #20,000. If you don’t pay the file, VIO won’t renew your car papers for you when it expires."

Shakar_el added:

"Check the picture and be sure it is your car sha. Already contesting a case, don’t know why another car get my number for this same Lagos."

See the post below:

Man drives bus and trades forex at the same time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man has shared a video of a bus he took where the driver was also trying to make money as a forex (FX) trader. He said that the man is probably looking for the millions he needs to relocate out of the country.

In the clip, the man's phone was held on the dashboard close to the steering wheel. The clip showed a glimpse of his chart on a trading platform that looks like a MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. The driver went about his activity calmly as the trade he was monitoring moved on his phone. Legit.ng reached out to two expert traders to get their opinions on the video.

Anuoluwapo Ajuwon, a seasoned market trader, said that what he is doing is dangerous while driving. In his words: "First thing first, what he is doing is so against the ethics of driving. There is no way you can operate a phone and drive at the same time. It would have been better if he can postpone everything after his driving work. How does he want to enter and exit his setups while driving?"

Source: Legit.ng