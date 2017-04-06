How to make kunu drink in Nigeria: A simple step-by-step guide

Kunu is a popular local non-alcoholic brew in the Northern part of Nigeria. Many people would like to learn how to make kunu because it is delicious and rich in probiotics and nutritional quality. The drink comes in different forms, depending on the primary ingredient. Many families use it to entertain visitors.

A woman holding a white liquid in a clear glass.

Learning how to make kunu is pretty easy. Rich in vitamins, protein, fibre, and minerals, kunu is a delicious drink that people of all ages enjoy.

How to make kunu drink in Nigeria

Kunu can be prepared with different cereals or grains. Kunu gyada is made with rice, kunu aya is made with tiger nuts, coconut, and dates, kunu dawa is made with guinea corn, and kunu zaki is made with millet.

How to make kunu zaki (millet)

Kunu zaki has a nutty flavour that leaves you wanting more. It is often made with millet. Sometimes, it is made with corn or sorghum. Some people prefer to use both millet and guinea corn. Here is how to prepare this delicious drink.

Ingredients

3 cups millet

1/2 cup sweet potatoes (fresh or dried)

1 tablespoon ginger (fresh or dried)

1 teaspoon cloves

2 litres water (plus extra, as needed)

Sugar to taste

Preparation method

Remove any chaff from the millet, wash it, and soak it overnight in water to kickstart the fermentation process.

Grind the ginger, cloves, and sweet potatoes and pour the mixture into the soaked millet. Blend all ingredients to form a paste.

Divide the blended mixture into two and set one-half aside.

Boil some water and add it to the other half of the blended mixture and stir well until it forms a thick consistency. Leave it uncovered to cool.

Once cooled, add half of the paste you set aside earlier and mix. The mixture will appear watery at first, so do not get alarmed.

Set aside the mixture and allow to set overnight.

Straining the kunu using a muslin cloth.

Sieve the mixture using a muslin cloth or large tea strainer the following morning and add sugar to your liking.

Serve your kunu zaki as desired.

NB: If you have been wondering how to make kunu for sale, you can use the recipe above but multiply it to produce a larger batch.

How to make kunu aya

Kunu aya is made with tiger nuts, coconut, and dates instead of millet. If you have ever wondered how to make kunu drink, here is a good recipe to try.

Ingredients

2 cups of fresh tiger nuts

15 dates (Dabino)

1 coconut

1 moderate size ginger root

2 cups warm water

Preparation method

Wash the tiger nuts thoroughly and soak them in water for 15 to 20 hours. Soaking allows them to absorb water and soften up.

Wash and deseed the dates.

Crack open the coconut and remove the flesh. Slice the coconut flesh into tiny cubes for blending later. You do not want to overwork your blender.

Clean and peel the ginger and cut it into small pieces.

Put the soaked tiger nuts, dates, ginger, and coconut in a blender. Add one cup of warm water and blend.

Strain the blended mixture to separate the liquid from the solids.

Once strained, add the solids or shaft to the blender, add the remaining water and blend again. Strain the mixture and add the second portion of blended liquid to the first, and mix.

Dispose of the solids or shaft.

Store the strained liquid in a refrigerator to chill for a couple of hours.

Kunu served in clear glasses.

Serve the chilled drink.

NB: If you have wondered how to make kunu aya thick, you can do it by reducing the amount of water used.

How to make kunu dawa

Kunu dawa is made with guinea corn as the primary ingredient. Check out

Ingredients

4 tins of guinea corn

1 medium size sweet potato

7 pieces of dry ginger

1 tablespoon cloves

Water

Sugar to taste

Preparation method

Clean the guinea corn and soak it overnight to soften it.

Set your pot on heat, add two litres of water and bring to a boil.

Peel the ginger and slice it. Add it to the guinea corn.

Clean the cloves and add them to the mixture above.

Wash the sweet potato, cut it into small chunks, and add it to the guinea corn mix. Grind the mixture in a blender with a cup of water.

Place the ground paste into a wide bowl, add a little water and mix.

Add the boiling water to the paste in the wide bowl and mix until it thickens. Allow to rest for 15-20 minutes to cool down.

Next, strain the cooled mixture in a bowl.

Add sugar to the strained mixture.

Put the kunu dawa in the fridge to chill for a couple of hours before serving.

Easy kunu gyada recipe

Kunu gyada uses rice as the primary grain. Below is a simple recipe you can use to make this delicious drink.

Ingredients

1/2 cup rice ( shinkafan tuwo )

) 1 cup fried or roasted groundnuts (the one with the red skin)

1/4 cup tsamiya (tamarind)

(tamarind) Sugar to taste

Preparation method

Soak the rice in a bowl of warm water for about 30 minutes.

Soak the cooked groundnuts in a bowl of warm water for at least 30 minutes to soften them

In another bowl, soak the tsamiya/ tamarind in warm water for at least 30 minutes.

Soaking tamarind in water.

Place the soaked groundnuts in a blender, add a little water, and blend to get a smooth paste. Add some more water to the paste and sieve the groundnut milk into a pot.

Put the groundnut milk and soaked rice in a saucepan over medium heat. Keep stirring from time to time to avoid lumps. Watch it closely to avoid spilling, which may reduce the quantity and quality of the final product. When the rice is cooked, it is ready.

Next, add the soaked tsamiya and sugar to taste.

and sugar to taste. Your kunu gyada is ready. Serve as desired.

What does kunu drink do to the body?

Kunu zaki is rich in fibre and vitamins B, C, A, and K. It lowers blood pressure, promotes heart health, aids digestion, promotes milk production in lactating mothers, promotes weight loss, and promotes good sleep.

Can babies drink kunu?

Yes, they can. Some people use kunu drink as an infant weaning drink because of its rich probiotic and nutritional properties.

What is kunu drink called in English?

Kunu zaki is called fermented millet drink, kunu gyada is called rice drink, kunu aya is called tiger nut drink, and kunu dawa is called guinea corn drink.

What does kunu drink taste like?

The taste of kunu varies slightly depending on the ingredients used. Generally, it has a nutty flavour.

By now, you can agree that learning how to make kunu drink is pretty easy. We hope you try one of the recipes above.

