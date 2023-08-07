A video showed a robot entertaining children at a birthday party and wowing them with its dance skills

The children were so thrilled that they joined in and tried to mimic the robot’s moves

The robot danced with passion and impressed the audience with its rhythm and style

A robot that can groove to the beats of Amapiano music has captivated many people.

A viral TikTok video has showcased a robot’s amazing dance moves.

Robot makes children happy with dance. Photo credit: @ghostgenerator

Source: TikTok

The video captured the moment when the robot surprised a group of children at a birthday party with its incredible performance.

The robot danced with passion and flair, showing off its rhythm and style.

It spins, twists, and shakes its body to the catchy tunes of Amapiano, a genre of music that originated in South Africa.

The children were so delighted and amazed that they couldn't help but join in the fun.

Robot entertains children with dance

They jumped up and down and tried to copy the robot’s moves, laughing and cheering along the way.

The robot danced with them and made them feel special and happy.

The video is a heartwarming and entertaining sight that has won the hearts of many TikTok users.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@melissa reacted:

"My son still thinks bumblee bee is a monsterShe was crying half of the time...memories made."

KonkaForKids said:

"Everything is possible is South Africa."

@Cayle wrote:

"South Africa shocks me everyday. Bathong why are the parents sounding more hyped!"

@Justice Sokhela commented:

"I'm an adult butI wanna go watch bumblebee."

#Just Pheladi:

"When Bumblebee lands in SASO."

@KwanzaMabaso:

"Optimus was like " Bee roll out and entertain the peoples of the earth."

Source: Legit.ng