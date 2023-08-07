A sad video of a house allegedly owned by ace Nigerian comedian AY Makun being destroyed by a raging inferno has gone viral

The unprofessional clip, recorded by a neighbour, was shared online late on Sunday evening, August 8, 2023

The comedian, in a message shared on his Instagram page, reacted to the incident noting that no worldly thing is more important than family to him, intentionally not speaking about fire

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Internationally renowned Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun popularly known as A.Y Makun, trends online after reports about his Lekki mansion being gutted by fire went viral.

Though the prolific stand-up comedian and filmmaker has not officially commented on the incident, fans have taken to his social media page to show him love, support and solidarity.

Clips of A.Y Comedian's house being gutted by fire trends online. Photo credit: @naija_unruly/@aycomedian

Source: Instagram

A video of the sad incident, allegedly posted online by one of A.Y's neighbours, has gone viral. According to reports, A.Y's wife, Mabel and their two daughters were not in Nigeria at the time of the accident.

AY, who seemed to have reacted to the video, took to his page, saying he would soon join his wife and daughters in the U.S. while noting that every other thing in life comes and goes except family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the trending video of AY Makun's house being gutted by fire:

See how netizens reacted to the sad event

@adelakuntufayl:

"A king’s house that is burnt only adds beauty! May he bounce back and recover from this!"

@viks_vico:

"And he is not in the country at the moment even his wife and children are not in the country, I hope the people in the building are safe please."

@paulagram__:

"Make sure to turn off your tv plug when leaving home ,,most of you leave it on and it get overheated !!!! It can cause fire easily."

@godsp_richies:

"Abeg bring soap and water make I off am from here... Lagos fire fighter didn't receive info."

@steve.nnamdi:

"I hope everyone is safe…. Where are the fire service."

@ms_leemart:

"This is so sad but the most importantly i hope everyone is safe."

@kamsy_ikechiukwu:

"God Abeg intervene fire is not a good thing."

Comedian AY shares video flaunting mind-shattering interior of his home

Recall that Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun left fans and friends gushing over his beautiful home on social media.

The comedian shared the video of himself in his house on Instagram. The comedian, who is also an actor and movie producer, has had a very successful career over the past years.

A video recently shared by the comedian showed how far he has come. The footage showed a view of his expensive home with a super-beautiful interior.

Source: Legit.ng