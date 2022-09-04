How to cook yam porridge: the most delicious recipe you have ever had

Another delectable yam meal from Nigeria is yam porridge, also known as Asaro. It is prepared with some yam chunks in a well-seasoned pepper mixture until it is soft and fluffy. It is a party favourite and makes the ideal entrée or lunch. Here is a detailed recipe on how to cook yam porridge if you intend to eat this delectable dish.

A photo of many yams. Photo: Erlon Silva - TRI Digital

Source: Getty Images

Asaro is a very delicious yam recipe. The majority of the tribes in Nigeria consume it, but it is more prevalent in the Yoruba-speaking regions of the country. Have you ever tried to cook yam porridge or questioned your ability to do so? If so, the following method is among the best and most exciting ways to prepare it.

How to cook yam porridge

There are many ways to cook yam. You could fry it, boil it, or even roast it. However, you could fry your yams if you want something spicy with a little twist. You can always add some vegetables to add some green colour to the meal.

Puna yams are used to make porridge, cooked in a mixture of peppers, tomatoes, onions, palm oil, and seasoning. It is nicknamed "Asaro elepo rede rede", meaning yam porridge boldly coloured with fresh palm oil and garnished to perfection.

Yam porridge ingredients

The process of how to prepare yam porridge is very simple and easy. Below are all the ingredients you should have.

20 pieces of diced yam

2 cups of chopped and mixed vegetables

1-2 scotch bonnet peppers (chopped)

1 large size dry fish

1 medium-sized onion (chopped)

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tbsp. ginger, minced

1 cup of dried prawns (optional)

A handful of scent leaves chopped (optional)

1/2 tbsp. of vegetable oil for frying

Salt, curry, black pepper and extra seasoning cubes to taste

Yam porridge recipe

Freshly sliced yams. Photo: Ivan

Source: Getty Images

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to prepare your yam pottage.

Peel your yams and wash them thoroughly. Cut the yams into small pieces and soak them in warm water for a few minutes. Heat a nonstick pan with palm oil or vegetable oil over medium heat, then add the diced onions and sauté for 1 minute. Blend in the tomatoes, scotch bonnet pepper, ginger, and garlic. Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes, covered. Season with seasoning cubes, curry, and thyme, and season with salt to taste. Add your preferred meats and fish. Smoked, dried, boiled, canned, or stockfish can all be used. You can also use smoked turkey or another type of meat. Cover for another 4-6 minutes to incorporate all of the ingredients. Once your meat is thoroughly cooked, add the chunk of white puna yam and cover it with water to the yam's level or the desired thickness. Cook until the yam is tender and the soup has thickened to your liking. Add the scent leaves and your favourite chopped and mixed vegetables. Allow simmering for 5 minutes, covered. Serve it hot and enjoy it with your family. This porridge is typically consumed alone but can be accompanied by fried plantain.

N/B: To achieve a smooth final texture, smash your yams. This, however, is an optional step.

Reasons why you should eat yam porridge regularly

Because yam and palm oil are the main ingredients in yam porridge, they also provide the majority of the nutrients. The porridge is high in carbs, fats, and fibre.

Delicious yam porridge on a white plate. Photo: Happy Alfred Kitchen

Source: Getty Images

Vitamin E, vitamin C, manganese, potassium, and copper are among the nutrients and minerals found in yams. Additionally, it contains folate, thiamine, and vitamin B5. It is high in potassium and manganese, which are both necessary for growth, metabolism, and heart function.

Some of the health benefits of yam porridge (Asaro) include:

Enhances brain health: Consuming yam porridge may improve your brain's health. A special ingredient in yams, diosgenin, has been shown to increase neuron proliferation and brain function. Diosgenin improved mice's memory and learning in several maze tests. Enhances blood sugar regulation: Yam porridge's high levels of resistant starch and dietary fibre aid in maintaining a healthy blood sugar level. Because it lowers blood glucose and improves antioxidant status, palm oil, a key component, is considered advantageous for diabetic people. Antioxidants in abundance: It has plenty of antioxidants to keep you healthy. They contain a number of antioxidants that may have the ability to combat cancer, and palm oil is also full of antioxidants, including vitamin E. Strengthens the bones: This root vegetable is rich in potassium and manganese, two elements that are essential for healthy bones. Thus, consuming yam porridge can significantly improve bone health. Excellent energy source: Your bodies mostly rely on carbohydrates for energy. Yams and palm oil are both excellent sources of carbs that provide body energy. Helps to reduce inflammation: Inflammation-fighting chemicals and nutrients are abundant on a plate of yam porridge. Yams include antioxidants that may lessen chronic inflammation. Increases immunity: The meal is a fantastic diet for increasing immunity. While palm oil is a fantastic source of carotenoids and vitamin E, which operate as antioxidants to help prevent cell damage, yam includes minerals and antioxidants that support immunological function. Enhance cholesterol levels: They are rich in fibre and hence can reduce the body's cholesterol levels.

Yam porridge is a staple food mainly in Nigeria. It is highly nutritious and has many health benefits. Use the above recipe on how to cook yam porridge to make your delicious meal for your family and friends.

