A heartwarming video of two sisters reuniting in Canada after months apart has gone viral

The elder sister had moved to Canada for better opportunities and financial independence, and surprised her younger sister with a plane ticket to join her

The video captured the emotional moment when the sister finally landed at the airport

A touching video of two sisters who had been separated for months finally seeing each other again in Canada has captured the hearts of many people.

The elder sister had left her home country to pursue a new life in Canada, where she hoped to find better opportunities and achieve financial independence.

Happy young girl moves to Canada with sister's help. Photo credit: @sayhey_hey_muna

Source: TikTok

Young lady relocates to Canada

She worked hard to save enough money to buy a plane ticket for her younger sister.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many viewers expressed their admiration for the sisters’ courage and love, and shared their own experiences of moving to a different country and reuniting with their families.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Mr V1 reacted:

"We were on the same flight. Egypt Air on Thursday."

@Adedamola said:

"Congratulations to you both. I must use this soUnd in Jesus name."

@braveokpara wrote:

"Una when don go thank God for my people."

@Rahaelbibish commented:

"Congratulations dear. Is my turn ooo in Jesus name.'

@mserwaaexclusivel also commented:

"I tap in to your blessings. What procedure did she take?"

@Chicago:

"I must use this sound this year ijnm."

Lady accepts proposal from man she earlier rejected after he relocated to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady accepted a marriage proposal from a man after he relocated to live in Canada.

A leaked Whatsapp chat between the lady and the man was posted on TikTok by Electron.

The chats show that the man first claimed not to know the lady when she reached out to him through Whatsapp. The chats indicate that the man had proposed to her, but she apparently did not give him a positive answer.

Source: Legit.ng