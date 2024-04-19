Feather tattoo meaning, history, and 15 unique designs for your next piece

Tattoo culture has existed for centuries around the world. They are forms of self-expression among people from different cultures. Various ink designs have a unique meaning and symbolism, including feather tattoos. If you are considering getting this ink design, here are the feather tattoo meaning, history, and designs to choose from.

Dream Catcher (L), geometric (C), and hawk (R) are among the feather tattoos. Photo: @ayse.yetgin.96, @tattoo_russ, @vanitytattoo_1996 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you curious about the symbolism behind feather tattoos? If you are a bird lover, you may have considered getting a feather tattoo. Knowing the meaning of feather tattoos should be the first step if you consider having this body art for your next piece.

Feather tattoo meaning and history

There are different feather ink designs that you can choose from. The meaning of this tattoo design varies depending on the type of feather. However, the general meaning of a feather tattoo is freedom. Birds use feathers to fly, symbolising freedom.

These tattoos have a deep-rooted history from various cultures. Historically, the ink design originated in the Native American culture. Feathers were believed to represent the bird's spirit, which had the power to cleanse the environment.

The ink design also has a history in ancient Egypt. Feathers were symbols of gods and goddesses. They were seen as signs from above and represented communication with the divine.

15 best feather tattoo designs

Feather tattoos are among the most popular ink designs and have been around for generations. If you are a bird fan, there are numerous designs you can settle on. Below is a list of feather tattoo designs for your next ink appointment.

1. Hibiscus and feather

Hibiscus and feather tattoos. Photo: @coverup_carrie, @ladylucktattoony on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The hibiscus and feather design is a popular tattoo with intricate avian elements and a stunning floral design. This is a popular ink design in Japanese culture, where the hibiscus plant represents gentleness. In the Hawaiian culture, the hibiscus flowers symbolise beauty and respect.

2. Blue Jay

Blue Jay feather tattoos. Photo: @margietattoo, @mackatatzz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The blue jay bird is one of the most beautiful birds in the world. It is associated with loyalty, devotion, and understanding. The birds are also a symbol of intelligence, clarity and free spirit.

In Christianity, blue jays symbolise divinity and selflessness. These characteristics make the blue jay feather ink design popular for people commemorating different relationships.

3. Dream Catcher

Dream Catcher feather tattoos. Photo: @ayse.yetgin.96, @mattblanchardtattoos_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Native American people hold powerful beliefs regarding the dream catcher bird. Dream catcher feather tattoos are popular as they bring good vibes.

This ink design can look great on the shoulder, back, or arm. The bird is a powerful symbol of protection against bad omen, thoughts and emotions. It can catch good dreams and wade off bad dreams for children.

4. Butterfly and feather

Butterfly feather tattoos. Photo: @tigerdotattoos2, @beccambtattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Butterfly and feather ink designs are common among the ladies. However, a man not afraid of embracing their delicate and soft side can have his ink design. Butterflies represent growth, transformation and resilience.

When you add a feather, the tattoo symbolises growth and beauty. These ink designs remind you that despite the hardships, you can transform and become a new you.

5. Crow design

Crow feather tattoos. Photo: @lilyjtattoo, @sammansbridge on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Crows have a profound symbolic meaning in some cultures and are seen as loyal and protective creatures. They often serve as guardians and gatekeepers of the underworld.

Another popular ink design is a crow's feather. It symbolises spiritual transformation and is excellent for people who have undergone a life change or had a positive change of heart. This is a good ink design for you if you want independence and to experience freedom.

6. Hawk feather tatt

Hawk feather tattoos. Photo: @its_drastiktatts, @vanitytattoo_1996 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hawks are among the most feared birds in the world. They are impressive hunters and represent strength and courage.

In the Native American tradition, a hawk feather ink design symbolises determination and protection. This ink represents independence, clear vision, intelligence, and divinity in other cultures. Get this ink design to stand out from the crowd.

7. Angel wing feather tattoos

Angel wing feather tattoos. Photo: @house_of_pain_tattoo_studio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Angel wings ink designs are trendy. They look good on any part of the body and can be worn by both genders.

An angel wing is symbolic and has different meanings for different cultures. Sometimes, it could mean protection, memorial, and divine intervention. If broken, angel wings could mean heartbreak.

8. Peacock

Peacock feather tattoos. Photo: @ivan_martinez_tattoo831, @smart_art_tattoos on Instagram (modified by author

Source: UGC

Peacocks are among the most beautiful and majestic birds on earth. The birds are hard to miss as they are known for their attractive colours.

Peacock feather ink designs have different meanings and symbolism. In some cultures, the ink style and design symbolise prosperity. It is also a symbol of beauty, grace, and elegance in other cultures.

Black peacock feathers represent spiritual protection and guidance. In some cultures, it can connect people with the spiritual world.

9. Cardinal

Cardinal feather tattoos. Photo: @mrartistpainterman, @newgrowthtattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cardinals are powerful birds that symbolise courtship, good luck, hope, and monogamy. In the Christian religion, cardinals symbolise life in Heaven. During Christmas, they represent warmth, joy and good tidings.

Cardinals also represent departed loved ones, and when you see the bird or its feather, you know you are being visited by them. They usually show up when you miss or need that person. This is a great ink choice to commemorate your bond with a loved one or a marriage partner.

10. Phoenix

Phoenix feather tattoos. Photo: @sketchfeathers, @siriusly_jenny on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The phoenix is a mythical bird that burns in fire and rises from its ashes. The bird represents the nature of life, death, and rebirth. It is also a symbol of renewal, transformation, and resilience.

A Phoenix feather ink design can mean eternal rebirth and resurrection. It is a powerful reminder to overcome adversity after facing challenges. These ink designs are a great way to commemorate significant life changes. Plus, they look cool.

11. Tribal

Tribal feather tattoos. Photo: @cutetattoosandpiercings, @carlos_and.tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The tribal feather is a powerful symbol of resilience and strength among Native Americans. This tattoo symbolises tribal connection, social status, and family heritage. Wearing these ink designs is a way to connect with your heritage and foster a sense of unity.

12. Eagle

Eagle feather tattoos. Photo: @dinafevolatattoo, @justineproulx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Eagles are among the strongest birds in the world. They are a symbol of endurance, independence and strength. The eagle feather has been a popular ink design for decades. The ink design is as powerful as the bird of prey itself.

In Native American culture, the eagle ink design symbolises strength and holiness. In other cultures, it means respect, honour, courage, and wisdom. An eagle ink design could also represent loyalty to one's country or group.

13. Geometric

Geometric feather tattoos. Photo: @tattoo_russ, @bangbangbodyarts on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Geometric feather tattoos blend traditional symbolism with contemporary aesthetics, creating eye-catching designs with profound meanings. Geometric tattoos have various meanings, such as freedom, protection, spirituality, growth, and transformation. They are an excellent choice for meaningful and aesthetically pleasing ink designs.

14. Infinity

Infinity feather tattoos. Photo: @sagart_gallery, @mitzinktattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The infinity feather ink design combines two powerful symbols. The infinity symbol represents eternity and timelessness. It means something continues forever and is a beautiful way to express wholeness, dedication, and eternal love.

The infinity feather represents independence, freedom, good luck, loyalty, love, and strength. It is a good choice for a new tattoo on your soulmate or a loved one.

15. Watercolour

Watercolour feather tattoos. Photo: @yankeetattooink, @sarahchristinetattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Watercolour is a great way to recreate eye-catching designs. Almost everyone enjoyed painting using watercolours when they were kids. Watercolour feather tattoo designs provide plenty of opportunities for creative ink designs.

You can use different colours with different meanings, such as green, symbolising health and wealth. Orange feathers represent good energy, grey symbolises wisdom, and white is used for protection.

What does a feather symbolise?

A feather symbolises honour, freedom, independence, and strength. It could also symbolise love and balance.

Where do you put a feather tattoo?

A feather tattoo can be worn on different body parts according to your liking. It can be worn on the wrist, forearm, back, chest, ankle or any other part that captures the person's personality and style.

What do three feathers symbolise?

Three feathers are popular in ancient Christianity, symbolising faith, hope and charity. The three feathers also represent divinity and connection to the spiritual realms.

What does the feather tattoo mean for mental health?

Feather tattoos can be a sign of boldness, freedom, and courage. For mental health, they mean that people with mental illness should be fearless and have faith to overcome life challenges.

Tattoos have been around for centuries and have been used for self-expression. Among the popular ink designs is the feather tattoo. If you want this tattoo, it is good first to understand a feather tattoo's meaning, history and the various designs available. The above are 15 designs you can pick for your next tattoo appointment.

Legit.ng published an article about 3D tattoos. 3D tattoos, also known as optical illusions or realistic tattoos, create a three-dimensional image illusion on the skin. They are great if you want to stand out from the pack.

3D tattoos are unique and eye-catching body art that have become popular. The designs often use realistic images that appear to pop off the skin, making them seem real. If you want a 3D tattoo design, read this article before your next ink appointment.

Source: Legit.ng