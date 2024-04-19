Spider tattoo meaning, history and 15 beautiful design ideas

The trend of body art has evolved over the years, with tattoos becoming increasingly popular amongst men and women. Spider tattoos offer a bold and captivating aesthetic appeal. They hold significant symbolism in body art and tattoo subcultures. These tattoos are often linked to resilience, creativity, and mystery. Learn various spider tattoo meanings and some beautiful designs you can try.

The black widow spider tattoo (L), skull spider tattoo (C) and traditional spider tattoo (R). Photo: @calafato_ta_tu, @a.hidden.pathway, @christofgiebe on Instagram (modified by author)

Spider tattoos have become popular for people who want a unique, distinctive look tattoo. They can be designed in various styles, from realistic to abstract, incorporated into larger tattoo designs or used as standalone symbols. Spider tattoos are not just a way to express your connection to these fascinating creatures but also a powerful symbol that can carry deep personal meaning.

Spider tattoo history

Spiders are air-breathing arthropods that have eight limbs, chelicerae with fangs generally able to inject venom, and spinnerets that extrude silk. They can be completely harmless or lethal. They range in size from very small to quite large and are the source of deep fear for several individuals.

Spider tattoos have a long history and have been depicted in art and symbolism for centuries. Their historical meanings reflect diverse cultural interpretations and have evolved. Here is an overview of their significance.

Native American culture: In Native American cultures, the spider is seen as a symbol of protection, balance, creativity and the weaving of the universe.

African culture : In many African cultures, the spider is seen as a symbol of mischief and creativity.

Asian culture: In some Asian cultures, the spider is associated with patience, balance, and harmony. In Japanese culture, spiders are often depicted in folklore and art. They can also symbolise protection or warn against temptation.

European culture: Spiders are often associated with fate and fortune in European folklore. The image of the spider weaving its web has been interpreted as a representation of the interconnectedness of life and the inevitability of destiny.

Modern culture: In contemporary tattoo culture, the spider tattoo can carry a range of meanings depending on the individual's interpretation. Some may choose it as a symbol of mystery, danger, or fearlessness. Others may get it to represent creativity, patience, and weaving one's destiny.

Spider tattoo meanings

Spider tattoos are known to represent a variety of different meanings—both good and bad. Their significance often varies depending on cultural and personal interpretations. Some common meanings associated with spider tattoos include:

Creativity : Spiders are often seen as master weavers of intricate webs, symbolising creativity, patience, and artistry.

: Spiders are often seen as master weavers of intricate webs, symbolising creativity, patience, and artistry. Femininity : Spiders are associated with feminine energy and motherhood in some cultures. This symbolism is often linked to the spider's ability to create and nurture life within its web.

: Spiders are associated with feminine energy and motherhood in some cultures. This symbolism is often linked to the spider's ability to create and nurture life within its web. The cycle of life : A spider tattoo can represent the cycles of life and death and the idea of rebirth and renewal. They are known for spinning webs and catching prey.

: A spider tattoo can represent the cycles of life and death and the idea of rebirth and renewal. They are known for spinning webs and catching prey. Nonconformity : In some subcultures, such as the biker and punk scenes, spider tattoos symbolise rebellion and nonconformity.

: In some subcultures, such as the biker and punk scenes, spider tattoos symbolise rebellion and nonconformity. Balance and harmony : Spiders maintain balance, hanging upside down in their webs while patiently waiting for their prey.

: Spiders maintain balance, hanging upside down in their webs while patiently waiting for their prey. Protection : In certain Native American traditions, spiders are seen as protectors, guarding against evil spirits. Wearing a spider tattoo can be a talisman for protection.

: In certain Native American traditions, spiders are seen as protectors, guarding against evil spirits. Wearing a spider tattoo can be a talisman for protection. Transformation : Spiders moult and shed their exoskeletons as they grow. This transformation process can be a powerful symbol of personal growth and change.

: Spiders moult and shed their exoskeletons as they grow. This transformation process can be a powerful symbol of personal growth and change. Strength : Despite their small size, these arachnids produce a stronger web than silk. Some people use this fact to drive home an idea of strength.

: Despite their small size, these arachnids produce a stronger web than silk. Some people use this fact to drive home an idea of strength. Danger : Dangerous spider species, like the black widow, can be used to bring out the idea of prevailing danger or doom.

: Dangerous spider species, like the black widow, can be used to bring out the idea of prevailing danger or doom. Mystery and intrigue : Spiders have long been associated with mystery, darkness, and the unknown. A spider tattoo may represent an affinity for the mysterious or a fascination with the hidden aspects of life.

: Spiders have long been associated with mystery, darkness, and the unknown. A spider tattoo may represent an affinity for the mysterious or a fascination with the hidden aspects of life. Patience and persistence : Spiders patiently wait for their prey to become trapped in their webs, demonstrating patience and perseverance.

: Spiders patiently wait for their prey to become trapped in their webs, demonstrating patience and perseverance. Fearlessness and courage: For some individuals, a spider tattoo may symbolise fearlessness and courage in the face of adversity

Spider tattoo colours

Understanding the significance of different spider colours in exploring spider tattoos is essential, as each hue carries unique symbolism. Some common colours used in spider tattoos include:

Black : Symbolises mystery and danger

: Symbolises mystery and danger Red : Represents passion and intensity within a spider tattoo

: Represents passion and intensity within a spider tattoo White : Conveys purity and clarity

: Conveys purity and clarity Brown : Resilience and adaptability

: Resilience and adaptability Blue : Calmness and introspection

: Calmness and introspection Green : Represents growth and renewal

: Represents growth and renewal Grey: Balance and calmness

Spider tattoo ideas

Spider tattoos come in various styles, each offering a unique way to express your connection to these creatures. Whether intrigued by their artistic symbolism, their role in nature, or drawn to their aesthetic, spider tattoos offer a captivating and meaningful choice in body ink. Some of the most popular styles include:

1. 3D spider tattoos

3D spider tattoos are usually made by adding a shadow to the tattoo. Photo: @embassytattoo, @thetattoostudiokpt on Instagram (modified by author)

3D spider tattoos, also known as realistic or optical illusion tattoos, create the illusion of a three-dimensional image on the skin. They are usually made by adding a shadow to the tattoo to make it look like a part of your skin or something that stands on it.

2. Small spider tattoos

Small spider tattoos take less time to complete, are easy to hide and can be covered up effortlessly. Photo: @katy_ink_, @3pleitattoo (modified by author)

Small tattoos have always been popular but have recently exploded onto the tattoo scene. Small spider tattoos look best on smaller areas of your body or along a line. They take less time to complete, are easy to hide and can be covered up effortlessly.

3. Skull spider tattoos

A skull spider tattoo signifies fearlessness. Photo: @ashbyink, @Traditional Tattoo on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Skull tattoos are more than a symbol of death and the afterlife. A skull tattoo design symbolises the fragility of life and the need to live it to the fullest. A spider with a skull boldly declares fearlessness, embodying the wearer's readiness to confront challenges head-on.

4. Traditional spider tattoos

Traditional spider tattoos often feature clean lines and minimalism. Photo: @Mtl Tattoo, @KillerInkTattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

These tattoos have been popular for some decades because of their unique forms of bold lines and the use of a confined colour palette of red, green, yellow, and blue. These designs take inspiration from old-school tattooing, featuring clean lines and minimalism, yet are powerful depictions of spiders.

5. Colourful spider tattoos

Colourful spider tattoos are designs of spiders inked onto the skin using bright and vibrant colours. Photo: @christopher_ross_tattooer, @falcignoart on Instagram (modified by author)

Colourful spider tattoos are designs of spiders inked onto the skin using bright and vibrant colours such as red, blue, green, and yellow. They mix traditional tattoo styles with modern colours, making the spider and its surroundings stand out and look visually striking.

6. Neck spider tattoos

Neck spider tattoos are visible and are a bold statement of confidence and self-expression. Photo: @diverseillusionstattoo, @Deepak Tattoos on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Neck spider tattoos are visible and are a bold statement of confidence and self-expression. This unique placement can cater to small spiders and intricate web designs.

7. Shoulder spider tattoos

The shoulder spider tattoo symbolises power, bravery and status. Photo: @_aaroncarey, @paige_bates_tattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

The shoulder is a majestic location for diverse tattoo designs and sizes. The shoulder spider tattoo symbolises power, bravery, and status. It can be placed right at the shoulder's peak, front or back.

8. Chest spider tattoos

Chest spider tattoos can represent strength, power, and a personal touch. Photo: @True Black Tattooing, @quise_tattoos on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Chest spider tattoos are symbolic for the wearer in that they present themselves face forward. For men, a full chest tattoo is a hallmark of masculinity, strength, power, and a personal touch regarding the size and design.

9. Back spider tattoos

Back spider tattoos can remind people of strength, resilience, and personal growth. Photo: @The Gilded Lily Tattoos, @meiji.tattoo on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Back spider tattoos can remind people of strength, resilience, and personal growth. They can also symbolise connections to cultural heritage and spirituality or evoke a sense of mystery and intrigue.

10. Leg spider tattoos

Leg spider tattoos are easily visible. Photo: @tattooconnect, @creepshowtattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

The leg is a popular location for tattoos due to its visibility. You can choose to show your tattoo off or keep it hidden easily. It offers a canvas for bold designs, allowing individuals to showcase their ink while maintaining professional or personal preferences.

11. Sleeve spider tattoos

Sleeve spider tattoos often run around the arm to the shoulder. Photo: @lovestreet_tattoo, @randallcroleytattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Spider sleeve tattoo designs are a popular choice for those who want to make a bold statement with their body art. These designs often run around the arm to the shoulder. They are popular because they allow people to express themselves by putting meaningful art on their skin.

12. Forearm spider tattoos

Forearm spider tattoos are stylish and easy to show off and hide if necessary. Photo: @embassytattoo, @andys_tattooz on Instagram (modified by author)

Forearm spider tattoos are the perfect canvas for ink and a large enough area for tattoos of all types, styles, and intricacies. They are stylish, easy to show off and hide if necessary, and one of the least painful areas of your body to tattoo.

13. Spider web tattoos

The traditional spider web tattoo is a powerful symbol of both spiritual and creative truth. Photo: @chelsealunatattoo, @jayktattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

The traditional spider web tattoo is a powerful symbol of both spiritual and creative truth. These tats also stand as a striking symbol, weaving stories of complexity, resilience, and mystery.

14. Black widow spider tattoos

A black widow spider tattoo can symbolise the resilience and mental fortitude you have within you. Photo: @enzotat2norwich, @carloslujan.z on Instagram (modified by author)

What does a black widow tattoo signify? Even though all spiders represent femininity, the black widow symbolises strength and even lethal femininity, making it a popular choice among women. Alternatively, the black widow symbolises death and destruction, depending on the wearer's interpretation.

15. Jumping spider tattoos

Jumping spider tattoos represent adaptability, intelligence, and resourcefulness. Photo: @mr._horrible, @mimroest on Instagram (modified by author)

A jumping spider tattoo depicts a jumping spider, known for its flexibility and unique appearance. In many traditional beliefs, the jumping spider tattoo represents adaptability, intelligence, and resourcefulness.

What does the spider tattoo mean in jail?

Spider tattoos, mainly located on the elbows, may signify that the wearer has spent time in prison or has a history of criminal activity. If the spider is in the centre, the bearer is dedicated to a life of crime, and if it is climbing out of the web, the bearer is trying to reform himself. The number of legs on the spider can sometimes indicate the number of years served in prison.

Where should I put a spider tattoo?

Depending on your preference and the size of the tattoo, you can place a spider tattoo on various parts of your body. Common locations include the shoulder, neck, forearm, and back.

Spider tattoo meanings can vary among individuals and across cultures. They are often symbols of creativity, wisdom, and strength. They are also seen as guardians, representing perseverance, patience, and our interconnected world. Spider tattoos offer a captivating and meaningful choice in body ink.

