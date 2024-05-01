A poor result allegedly recorded by a JAMB candidate is trending on social media, with people wondering what happened

The candidate scored 116 in UTME aggregates, recording poor marks in all the JAMB subject combinations

The poorest score in the JAMB result is in physics, where the candidate scored only 17 marks and also scored 28 in chemistry

A Nigerian boy who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) reportedly performed poorly.

The result is trending on social media, as people wonder what caused the boy to perform below par.

The candidate scored only 116 in the JAMB examination. Photo credit: Getty Images/Hartcreations. Boy's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

A copy of the result seen in a Facebook group shows that the boy scored 116 in aggregates, a score many people consider too poor.

A breakdown of the JAMB result shows that the candidate was able to score only 17 marks in physics.

He scored 28 in chemistry and recorded 31 marks in biology and 40 in UTME use of English.

Facebook reactions as boy performs poorly in JAMB

Franklin Ozurumba said:

"Admin, prepare an admission later for this person asap."

Jøśh Ùà said:

"The guy do am again, make him de sure of wetin he de see."

Çërtïfîéd Løñër said:

"You go refresh tire. Na Sunday school you go study."

Hen Ry said:

"And na Doctor he wan be, maybe native doctor."

Queen Bright Odu said:

"Why are you guys laughing what is funny about someone's results. If easy drop yours let see."

Olafimihan Oladapo said:

"Wetin pain me be say after scaling through this JAMB wahala you go com meet CGPA for university."

Nze Chisom said:

"My bro no check again nah your result be dat."

@Bello Yusuf said:

"Why is dear Bashiru checking his results twice?"

JAMB candidate shares her experience on examination day

In a related story, a lady who was a candidate in the just concluded JAMB-UTME has come out to share her experience.

The candidate, Prisca Pinket, said she did not find the JAMB-UTME Use of English questions hard.

As she awaits the results, Prisca is confident that she will get the cut-off mark for tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng