Nigerian singer Davido and his stunning wife Chioma have continued to entertain fans and netizens with their getaway time in Jamaica

Legit.ng reported that the former DMW boss and his woman travelled to the island to celebrate her birthday

Footage from the opulent birthday ceremony made the rounds online, showing the celebrity couple lost in their romantic world as they danced together

Scenes from Nigerian singer Davido's wife's (Chioma) birthday celebration flooded the internet following their fantastic time in Jamaica.

Legit.ng reported that the music star jetted out to Jamaica with his wife and other crew members on April 30, 2024, to mark her new age.

Davido shares romantic moments with wife Chioma on her birthday. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Following their arrival in Jamaica, Davido shared a lovely video on Instagram Stories of himself treating Chioma like a queen. In the video, the celebrity chef is seen walking down the stairs while Davido stands at the bottom and extends his arm to her before they enjoy a romantic twirl.

In another post, the singer who attacked his colleague Wizkid recently shared a photo of himself and Chioma still on the staircase, along with a romantic caption reassuring her of his love.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A video from the lavish birthday bash saw the celebrity couple having a moment to themselves.

The twin mum was spotted rocking and grinding her husband, who got so hyped by his wife's body movements he went straight to hit her derriere mindlessly.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Davido and Chioma dancing

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

somtochukwu011:

"Man is having a good time and one is pained."

official__allsoft:

"One Dey enjoy and one is pained chai."

seuness_vibes:

"Chioma no go gree seh make una collect Davido from her nibo twerk for daddy jor."

rich.chollo:

"I like the way davido dey chill with chioma but I be outsider."

problem_fixerr_:

"Man go Dey slap strong yash for public."

wrtyerin_kiss:

"Baba dey enjoy."

king.jonah12':

"Why is he disrespecting her like that .by knocking her yatch in public."

spoiltchild001:

"002 don turn bad bitcch….sebi na wetin dem want use collect you from me be this no worry, you go tire .from chioma to David.

ouniyad:

Chioma give them they will soon enter another depression. I love this."

Davido and Chioma get matching customised diamond Rings

Davido, and his beautiful wife, Chioma, purchased identical diamond rings.

The inscription on the ring read "001 and 002", a nickname the couple gave themselves as the first lady and leader of his 30 billion gang (30 BG).

The musician shared a snapshot of him and his queen wearing the unique fancy diamond ring on his Instagram story.

Source: Legit.ng