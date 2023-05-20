What to wear to a 90s party: 30 cool outfit ideas to consider

Unsurprisingly, 90s-themed parties have become popular in recent years, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane for those who grew up in the era. Here is a list of what to wear to a 90s party, whether you're attending a themed birthday bash or a Halloween party.

90s outfit ideas. Photo: @vesna23, @minjeezy, @mtg_mikey on Instagram (modified by author)

There's no shortage of inspiration for 90s fashion, from oversized denim jackets and combat boots to colourful crop tops and plaid skirts. So, whether you're looking to go grunge or sporty, there's an outfit idea that will suit your style and personality.

90s theme party outfits

Whether you are single, a couple, a lady or a gent, there's bound to be a taste that suits your desire. Here are popular and unique outfits that you can choose from.

What to wear to a 90s party (male)

If you're a man heading to a 90s-themed party, there are plenty of ways to nail the iconic fashion trends of the era. Here are some ideas to help you dress the part.

Plaid flannel shirts

The 90s are often remembered for their plaid flannel shirts. The grunge scene embraced the look, with Kurt Cobain famously sporting the shirt during many performances.

Denim shirts

Denim shirt ideas. Photo: @ASOS on Facebook (modified by author)

The versatile garment could be dressed up or down, adding an instant cool factor. Paired with high-waisted jeans, a denim shirt was perfect for a trendy, effortless 90s party outfit.

Turtlenecks

90s turtleneck outfits. Photo: @jordanshawuk on Instagram, @VintageInclined on Facebook (modified by author)

The turtleneck outfit from the 90s was all about comfort and style. This ensemble consisted of high-neck sweaters or tees matched with straight-cut trousers or baggy jeans.

Baggy pullover sweaters

Baggy pullover sweaters. Photo: @sportpacks_, @robesandconfections_official on Instagram (modified by author)

The baggy pullover sweaters exude a relaxed yet stylish vibe that instantly elevates any outfit. With their oversized fit and comfortable fabric, these sweaters have become a go-to choice for those seeking comfort and fashion all rolled into one.

Windbreakers

Windbreaker outfits. Photo: @ygsc03, @360magazine on Instagram (modified by author)

Windbreakers were a popular choice among teenagers and adults alike, offering both comfort and style. The vibrant colours and unique patterns added a touch of personality to any outfit.

Letterman jackets

Letterman jackets for men. Photo: @thejacketshop, @toptierindustry on Instagram (modified by author)

In the 90s, letterman jackets were the ultimate symbol of high school cool. Their appeal lies in the fact that they could be paired with a wide range of outfits and adds a touch of retro flair to any look.

Denim jackets

Denim jackets are the ultimate throwback fashion statement for men who want to channel the 90s style. This versatile wardrobe staple pairs well with different outfits, from baggy pants to cargo shorts.

Carpenter jeans

Carpenter jeans looks for men. Photo: @aitorcabello_, @__hypestore_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Carpenter jeans work great with many 90s party outfit ideas. The loose-fitting jeans paired with a simple T-shirt or flannel made for the perfect casual outfit.

Skinny jeans

Skinny jeans for men. Photo: @eugenzmstyles, @chris_pro_travel on Instagram (modified by author)

These tight-fitting denim pants accentuate the legs and provide a sleek, edgy look when paired with a simple tee or hoodie. Whether you're a fan of grunge or hip-hop, male skinny jeans can be styled to fit any aesthetic.

Chunky sneakers

Chunky sneakers outfits. Photo: @meetposer, @shein_men on Instagram (modified by author)

Chunky sneakers have made a triumphant comeback, with men worldwide sporting the trend. These shoes are perfect for completing the classic '90s streetwear look, adding a touch of old-school style to any outfit.

What to wear to a 90s party (female)

When attending a 90s party as a woman, it's essential to embody the fun and funky fashion of the decade, complete with bold colours and quirky accessories. Here are some iconic styles to make the ultimate throwback statement.

Button-up cardigan

Button-up cardigan looks. Photo: @jksignaturestyles, @shopbetseys on Facebook (modified by author)

You can create several different 90s throwback outfits with this staple. The iconic piece provides comfort and style, perfect for a day out or a casual hangout with friends.

Colourful bike shorts

Colourful bike shorts. Photo: @t7fashionfactory, @madisonlillys_style on Instagram (modified by author)

The bright bike shorts of the 90s was a fun and daring fashion trend that exuded vibrance and personality. It perfectly captured the era's lively and carefree spirit that emphasised self-expression and creativity.

Flower hat

Flower hat for ladies. Photo: @theblumesaloonpodcast on Instagram (modified by author)

The flower hat came embellished with bold floral designs, adding a touch of elegance and charm to any outfit. Women adorned this stylish hat with everything from sundresses to jeans, making it a must-have item in every fashionista's wardrobe.

Sparkly long-sleeve crop top

Hayley Williams in a sparkly crop top. Photo: @yelyahbne on Twitter

The female sparkly long-sleeve crop top is designed with shimmery fabric that catches the light. With its flattering cropped fit and trendy long sleeves, you'll feel confident and fashionable all night long.

Leopard jumpsuit

Leopard jumpsuit style. Photo: @JLUXLABEL, @ilmioboutiquecy on Facebook (modified by author)

The leopard jumpsuit was a bold and fierce fashion statement of the 90s. It exuded confidence and unapologetic power. Its timeless print and unique design still captivate fashion enthusiasts today.

Chunky white sneakers

Chunky white sneakers. Photo: @Cotton On, @Zando on Facebook (modified by author)

The chunky white sneakers exude a cool and edgy vibe while also being comfortable to wear all day. Pair them with high-waisted jeans, a crop top, and a bomber jacket for the ultimate 90s throwback outfit.

Denim pencil skirt

Denim pencil skirt. Photo: @Shop Women's Clothes, @New Look on Facebook (modified by author)

The denim pencil skirt of the 90s was a popular and versatile item. The skirt hugged the body's curves and gave off a calm and confident vibe.

Babydoll slip dress

Babydoll slip dress. Photo: @Cilory.com, @Resident Vintage on Facebook (modified by author)

The babydoll slip exudes a whimsical charm that is both feminine and playful. Its delicate spaghetti straps and flowing skirt capture the era's effortless style.

Black off-the-shoulder minidress

Black off-the-shoulder minidress. Photo: @Yoins EU on Facebook (modified by author)

This black off-the-shoulder minidress screams 90's chic with its vintage vibe and modern cut. The off-the-shoulder design accentuates the collarbones, and the mini length highlights toned legs, perfect for dancing the night away.

Ripped jeans outfits

Ripped jeans outfits. Photo: @stefanyovalles on Instagram (modified by author)

Ripped jeans were a popular attire in the 90s. Pair it with a casual hoodie or high heels and a flashy blouse, and you're ready to rock any party or event with confidence and flair.

What to wear to a 90s party (couple)

Ready to channel the ultimate nostalgia? If you and your partner are heading to a 90s party, here's what you need to know about nailing the retro look with 90s party attire.

Graphic tees

Graphic tees. Photo: @cosmicdemise on Instagram, @urbanoutfitterseurope on Facebook (modified by author)

Graphic tees epitomise retro style with their graphic prints and bold colours. The matching T-shirts are perfect for couples who want to show off their love uniquely.

Accessory overhaul

Add a pop of nostalgia to your look with scrunchies, chokers, jelly sandals, or rollerblades. Whether you're rocking a denim jacket or a bold tracksuit, this throwback style is perfect for any couple who wants to make a statement.

The leather affair

Leather party outfits. Photo: @biveculture, @break.insp on Instagram (modified by author)

Leather provides an air of sophistication and can make a statement for couples looking to dress to impress. An additional twist could be added to the outfit with interesting fringes and embellishments.

Old-school sunglasses

The beloved 90s style of shades has returned in a significant way - couples have been seen sporting them in twinning fashion. Make sure to choose bold colours for the frames and mix them with fun textures.

The denim story

Denim has become a fashion staple for many stylish couples. For the ladies, try adding some flair with overalls featuring unique cut-outs. Guys, on the other hand, might look great in distressed patched denim trousers.

Plaid suits

Plaid suits. Photo: @ashleybeloat, @fabuluisly on Instagram (modified by author)

Plaid suits are the ultimate version of 90s party attire for couples. The bold, statement-making pattern and the sharp, tailored design make for an unforgettable look that will turn heads.

Matching turtleneck

Designing a turtleneck is a great idea. Put a twist on the look by embellishing the turtlenecks in eye-catching hues and complementing them with a leather skater skirt for her and sharp leather pants for him.

The fanny pack

Fanny pack outfits. Photo: @jamala.franklinarmstrong, @steph.wildflowerleatherworks on Facebook (modified by author)

Fanny pack outfits for couples, complete with high-waisted jeans, crop tops, and a bold dose of nostalgia. Remember the oversized shades and neon accessories to make this look worth a trip down memory lane.

The sheer for both

Sheer tops. Photo: @rickbrodcol, @luxpy4 on Instagram (modified by author)

Design a fashionable and sophisticated look using sheer fabrics to hug the body and emphasise its shape. Create an exquisite dress and a formal shirt to guarantee they look their best on their special night.

The grunge

Crafting an enviably stylish 90s look for a couple? Try a flannel-inspired T-shirt with patchwork jeans and some sleek sneakers to make them look like a grunge-influenced pair!

The outfits above show examples of what to wear to a 90s party. With these ideas, you are guaranteed to stand out and make a statement. It's also a chance to revisit iconic trends from the decade that defined pop culture.

