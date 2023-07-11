One man has taken the internet by storm with his huge unique choice of footwear

In a video posted on Instagram, the man is seen in what appears to be a silver-coloured jumpsuit and a pair of gigantic white boots

The video which has since gone viral, had several internet users cracking up with laughter

When it comes to self-expression in fashion and style, there are people who are not afraid to be daring.

The man is seen rocking a pair of huge boots in video Credit: @ericomondi

Source: Instagram

One of such people is undoubtedly a man whose video is currently trending on social media due to his eye-catching footwear choice.

In a video posted on Instagram, East African comedian, @ericomondi, is seen posing for the camera in a silver jumpsuit designed with a hoodie. However, it is his gigantic white boots that steal the spotlight.

As he proceeds to walk in the odd boots, he can be seen putting in extra effort in his strides.

"No one can EVER FIT in my Shoes!" he writes in his caption.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on man’s odd footwear choice

Check out what some netizens had to say about the shoes:

fer_eseyin:

"Don’t let Ye see this."

_havfy:

"He woke up and choose suffer…"

wealth_empire_elvis:

"Before saying bad things about someone, put yourself in their shoes."

sologoldz:

"Dress like person wey wan go treat covid patient."

misstylove:

"Kanye west shouldn’t see this."

hsureofficial:

"If this na fashion, I no do again."

jamesjibunma:

"This can never end well. Perfect example of “Na Person Wey Wear Shoe, Know Where E Dey Pain Am”.

