Chef Dammy Bags Ambassadorial Deal, Receives N1m From Fekomi

Chef Dammy, a popular Nigerian chef and social media influencer, has bagged an ambassadorial deal with Fekomi, a herbal company in Nigeria.

The deal was announced on Monday, July 17, 2023 and Chef Dammy also received a cheque of N1 million from the company.

Chef Dammy appeared happy to have signed the deal. Photo credit: @fayrouz_hakim

Source: Twitter

In a photo that has been widely shared online, Chef Dammy was happily holding her big cheque.

The deal is expected to last for one year, with an option for renewal.

It is also expected to boost Chef Dammy’s career and income, as well as Fekomi’s sales and brand awareness.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ekiti state celebrity chef, Damilola Adeparusi, was recently spotted buying onions at a mini market without bodyguards.

A social media user shared a video of the celebrity chef, and netizens reacted via the comments section. Chef Dammy had recently attempted to cook for 120 hours to break the Guinness World Record.

The video has since gone viral, with many netizens criticising people for tackling the chef. Others blasted the man who took the video.

Source: Legit.ng